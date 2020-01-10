AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 10, 2020:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Mullen, 7 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek, 7 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
Westminster at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe at Grandview, 5:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Mullen, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 5:30 p.m.
Aurora Central at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Northfield at Gateway, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Grandview, Hinkley at Arvada West Invitational, noon
Arapahoe at Eaglecrest, 7 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Mountain Vista vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.
Cherry Creek vs. Castle View at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.