Bert Borgmann, a longtime staple of the administration at the Aurora-based Colorado High School Activities Association as an assistant commissioner, died Jan. 9.

Borgmann’s son, Logan, announced his death on social media with a Facebook post that read: “On Monday January 9th at approximately 6 p.m., our father, Bert Borgmann, the strongest man I’ve ever known, left this mortal plane to be with our mom. The loss of my father was a surprise and definitely has been a very difficult time.”

Logan Borgmann’s post said that details of a service would come later.

Bert Borgmann retired from the state’s governing body in 2021 after he served 33-plus years with the organization and oversaw a wide variety of sports, bringing about great change in many of them.

Before he joined CHSAA in 1988, Borgmann previously served as Director of Sports Information and Promotions at the University of Northern Colorado. The graduate of Broomfield High School and Colorado State University is survived by son Logan, daughter Callie and grandson Gunnar.

Borgmann’s passing sent shockwaves through the state’s prep sports community.

“The hearts of the CHSAA family are breaking tonight at the loss of a True Champion for high school sports and activities,” tweeted Mike Krueger, former Aurora Public Schools Athletic Director who is in his first year as CHSAA Commissioner. “Rest in peace and love my dear friend (Bert). Thank you for epitomizing servant leadership.”

“We lost a great man and massive influence on CO High School Basketball. RIP,” tweeted longtime Rangeview boys basketball coach Shawn Palmer.

“Our thoughts are with the Borgmann Family and CHSAA during this difficult time. Bert was a great friend and advocate for prep sports,” the Grandview girls basketball team account tweeted.

Borgmann’s death was another tough blow for the CHSAA family, which lost longtime associate commissioner Tom Robinson in April of 2022.

