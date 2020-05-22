Anders Erickson had the captainship of a Division I men’s lacrosse program to look forward to next year.

Thanks to a domino effect of the coronavirus, that lasted just three weeks.

The former Regis Jesuit standout had his sophomore season with the Furman University men’s lacrosse team halted after seven games when the pandemic hit, but he had been picked as a co-captain for the 2021 season. A short time later, Erickson and his teammates found out there wouldn’t be a 2021 season, as Furman abruptly cut men’s lacrosse and baseball as part of a “larger, cost-saving initiative” at the school.

“It was a huge honor,” Erickson said of being selected as a co-captain along with a rising senior-to-be. “I’m bummed I couldn’t go out and do that and hopefully prove my teammates right. That was one of the toughest parts was being recognized like that, something I was proud of and took to heart, and to lose it was a bummer.”

Furman — a private school of about 2,700 students and a member of the Southern Conference located in Greenville, South Carolina — recently announced the cuts, which came along with salary cuts and furloughs for its staff.

Dropping the men’s lacrosse and baseball programs, which affects approximately 95 student-athletes and six coaches, saves the school up to $5 million annually.

“This is a difficult day for Furman athletics,” athletic director Jason Donnelly said in a statement. “Our immediate focus is on supporting our student-athletes and coaches impacted by today’s decisions, as well as our alumni and fans who so passionately support our programs. The legacy of Furman baseball and men’s lacrosse will be remembered and celebrated.”

Erickson — who returned to Colorado in mid-March after the season was cut short — and his teammates felt a range of emotions when they heard the news, which was delivered when they had to join a Zoom meeting with the whole school administration.

“Initially I was just wrecked; I hadn’t been really angry about it, just bummed, obviously,” Erickson said. “As a team there was some anger and a lot of disbelief and sadness.”

The decision didn’t only affect the players currently at Furman, but those who had signed to play there next season.

Another Colorado prospect, Arapahoe senior midfielder Trevor Douglas, gave his verbal commitment to Furman last August and signed his National Letter of Intent in February.

“Anders has been nothing but supportive and he was one of the reasons that I chose Furman,” Douglas said. “He’s a really great kid and I wish nothing but the best for him.”

Douglas was frustrated by the setback — “but there’s not a whole lot you can do about it” — but has had to restart the recruiting process for himself.

The same goes for Erickson, who has entered the NCAA’s Transfer Portal along with many other of his Furman teammates.

“It’s still early, but I definitely want to still play somewhere,” Erickson said. “I have three years of eligibility left, I think it’s worth it to try to go play somewhere.”

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports