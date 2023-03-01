LITTLETON | After a one-season absence, the Regis Jesuit ice hockey team is back into the Frozen Four of the state playoffs and got there in thrilling fashion Tuesday night.

The fourth-seeded Raiders were locked in an intense contest with No. 5 Monarch that went into the second overtime at South Suburban Sports Complex before junior forward Nicolas Piniero ripped a shot through traffic and into the net for a 4-3 victory.

Coach Terry Ott’s Regis Jesuit team — which also got two goals from senior Carter Schick and another from sophomore Nolan Williams — improved to 9-6-4 and earned a spot in Saturday’s 5A semifinals, where it will face top-seeded Valor Christian (18-1), a 9-0 winner over No. 8 Standley Lake in the other quarterfinal. The teams will play at the World Arena in Colorado Springs.

The remaining two Frozen Four teams will be determined by two quarterfinals on Wednesday that first pits No. 2 Denver East against No. 7 Chaparral at 5:30 p.m., followed by No. 6 Cherry Creek vs. No. 3 Ralston Valley at 8 p.m.

(4) Regis Jesuit 4, (5) Monarch 3 (2OT)

Score by periods:

Monarch 0 2 1 0 0 — 3

Regis Jesuit 1 1 1 0 1 — 4