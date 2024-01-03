The two local programs that feature players from Aurora — the Cherry Creek co-op and Regis Jesuit — skated to a 2-2 overtime tie in their first of two meetings, which was part of a successful start of the 2023-24 season for both squads.



Coach Terry Ott’s Regis Jesuit team, which got a late start to its regular season schedule, entered Colorado’s mandatory winter break at 3-1-1 and No. 2 in MaxPreps’ Class 5A rankings as of Jan. 2. Besides the tie with the Bruins (story, here), the Raiders’ only loss came to MaxPreps’ No. 1, the Poudre School District co-op team.

Ian Beck, Parker Brinner and Vincent Cieslak pace Regis Jesuit with six points apiece, while freshman Easton Sparks has started all five games and tied for the most minutes of any goalie in 5A. He has a 2.20 Goals Against Average.

First up out of the break for the Raiders is a 5A Metro Division contest against Denver East (3-1-1) at 5:40 p.m. Jan. 5 at Family Sports Center.



Coach Jeff Mielnicki’s Cherry Creek team — which melds athletes from a variety of Cherry Creek School District schools — sits No. 4 in MaxPreps’ 5A rankings with a 4-1-2 mark. The Bruins also suffered their only loss against the Poudre School District team.

Senior Eric Burggraf (Grandview) collected nine points on five goals and four assists for the Bruins. Junior Austin Katz is next with seven points on three goals and four assists. Senior goalie Jack Ryan (Cherokee Trail) has picked up three wins and holds a 2.00 GAA for Cherry Creek, which has used three different players in the net so far.

Cherry Creek skates for the first time in the new year at 7:50 p.m. Jan. 5 at Family Sports Center against Ralston Valley (3-2) in 5A Metro Division play.

The two local programs meet again Feb. 2.

