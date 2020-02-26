CENTENNIAL | With one of the most prolific offenses in the state on the ice with it Tuesday evening, it was the Cherry Creek co-op ice hockey team that scorched the nets at Family Sports Center.

A Rampart team that came into the game with the third-most goals scored in Colorado during the regular season managed just a shorthanded tally and the Bruins exploded for 11 goals — including five in a rapid-fire first period — in an 11-1 victory at Family Sports Center.

Senior Gavin Berkey and junior Riley Hunt-Bahn each recorded hat tricks and senior David Kirilchuk (Eaglecrest) added a pair of goals as Cherry Creek cruised into a second round matchup with No. 6 Heritage at noon Friday at the NoCo Ice Center.

Senior Hunter Fieweger (Cherokee Trail) — who joined linemate Hunt-Bahn with a team-high five points — and senior Nicholas Hoppe (Grandview) dished out four assists apiece and Lucas Banks needed to make just 12 saves in his stint in the net for coach Jeff Mielnicki’s team, which improved to 9-7-4.

Cherry Creek’s previously best offensive output came Feb. 15 in a 9-2 road win at Steamboat Springs, but it got off to a fast start and ended up bettering that effort against the Rams, who found themselves down four goals a three-minute barrage in the first period.

Kirilchuk started the scoring 3 minutes, 10 seconds, in the contest and Jordan Nelson, Berkey and Hunt-Bahn tallied in short succession, while Kirilchuk answered a shorthanded score by Rampart’s Noah Miller just 33 seconds later to restore a four-goal edge.

Berkey and Hunt-Bahn scored in each of the final two periods and Fieweger tallied his team-leading 18th goal of the season with less than seven minutes remaining.

The Bruins earned a rematch with a Heritage team that topped them 4-3 Feb. 18. The winner of that second round contest moves into the Quadrant 3 final to face either host and third-seeded Fort Collins or the winner of Wednesday’s first round game between Cheyenne Mountain and Battle Mountain on Saturday with a spot in the Frozen Four on the line.

(11) CHERRY CREEK 11, (22) RAMPART 1

Score by periods:

Rampart 1 0 0 — 1

Cherry Creek 5 2 4 — 11

SCORING

First period: Cherry Creek — David Kirilchuk (Hunter Fieweger, Jason Brodsky), 3:10; Cherry Creek — Jordan Nelson (Nicholas Hoppe), 4:33; Cherry Creek — Gavin Berkey (Nelson, Hoppe), 4:49; Cherry Creek — Riley Hunt-Bahn (Fieweger), 6:09; Rampart — Noah Miller (Logan Matheny) (shorthanded), 13:07; Cherry Creek — Kirilchuk (Fieweger, Hunt-Bahn) (power play), 13:40

Second period: Cherry Creek — Berkey (Hoppe, Eugene Riewe), 6:30; Cherry Creek — Hunt-Bahn (Brodsky), 7:04

Third period: Cherry Creek — Hunt-Bahn (Kirilchuk, Fieweger), 3:21; Cherry Creek — Charlie Krause (Riewe), 4:08; Cherry Creek — Fieweger (Hunt-Bahn), 10:17; Cherry Creek — Berkey (Hoppe, Nelson), 14:08

Saves: Rampart — Syd Dahl (35 shots on goal-24 saves); Cherry Creek — Lucas Banks (13 shots on goal-12 saves), Brent Altschuler (4 shots on goal-4 saves)