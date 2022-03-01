AURORA | Capsule preview of the 2022 Class 5A state ice hockey quarterfinal playoff game between Fort Collins and Regis Jesuit scheduled for March 1, 2022:

NO. 7 FORT COLLINS (10-5-2) VS. NO. 2 REGIS JESUIT (15-1-2)

5:30 p.m., DU’s Magness Arena



BREAKDOWN: Regis Jesuit and Fort Collins meet up for the second time this season, with the first contest between the teams resulting in a 4-4 overtime tie Jan. 29 at the NoCo Ice Center in Fort Collins. Blake Bridges, Andrew Gleason, Ben Romero and Jacob Zinno scored goals for the Raiders in that contest — which saw the teams combine for 98 shots on goal — while Robbie Dembeck had two assists and Gage Bussey recorded 42 saves. …Fort Collins comes into the game after a 3-2 overtime win 10th-seeded Mountain Vista in a play-in game that was decided in the second extra session on a goal by Trae Campbell. Goalie Noah Winburn made 34 shots on on 36 shots to keep the Lambkins in position to win. …Coach Riley Nelson’s Fort Collins team has eight players who have double-digit points (goals and assists on the season), though none of them have reached double figures in goals scored. Braeden Kerr, Riley Laub and Tyler Sledz sit atop the leaderboard for the team with seven goals apiece, while Jason Campos and Lance Deschler had 11 assists apiece. Winbourn played the majority of the minutes in the net and went 6-5-2 in the regular season with a 2.21 Goals Against Average and .925 save percentage, while he recorded three shutouts. …Regis Jesuit comes into the game without having played since way back on Feb. 12 with a 5-2 win over Chaparral that gave the Raiders a 4-0-2 mark to end the regular season after their only loss of the season to top-seeded Denver East. A win would put Regis Jesuit into the Frozen Four for the 15th consecutive season. …Coach Dan Woodley — who picked up his 300th career coaching victory in the final game between winter break, an honor he shared with original assistant coach Terry Ott — has had an explosive offensive team that features 10 players that recorded 11 or more points (goals and assists) in the regular season. Gleason has a team-leading 15 goals, while Zinno (13) and Sean Holloway (12) have reached double digits and Dembeck is just two away. Holloway has piled up 20 assists to set the standard in that category for the Raiders, while Dembeck has 17 and Gleason 13, while Carder Lutz, Caden Balatbat, Bridges and Romero also have 10 or more. In the goal, Bussey and Logan Zlot have each played in all 18 games, but Bussey (8-1-2, 2.20 GAA, .917 save percentage) has seen the most time in the nets. …WINNER GETS: The Fort Collins-Regis Jesuit winner moves into a semifinal matchup at 8 p.m. March 4 on the same ice against the winner of the quarterfinal between No. 6 Castle View and No. 3 Valor Christian. The other semifinal is already set as No. 5 Ralston Valley will play No. 1 Denver East.