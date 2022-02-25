AURORA | Capsule preview of the 2022 Class 5A state ice hockey play-in postseason game between Cherry Creek and Chaparral scheduled for Feb. 25, 2022:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

NO. 9 CHERRY CREEK (8-9-2) VS. NO. 8 CHAPARRAL (10-6-3)

3:20 p.m., Family Sports Center

BREAKDOWN: Cherry Creek — with a roster of players from across Cherry Creek Schools — meets up with Chaparral for the second time this season after coming away with a 3-2 victory in the first meeting Feb. 11. Senior Luke Brennan and sophomore Andrew Capra (both of Eaglecrest) and senior Addy Powell (Grandview) each scored goals — with Dalton Berkey assisting on each of them — and Walker McEntire (Smoky Hill) made 25 saves in the victory. …Coach Jeff Mielnicki’s Cherry Creek team sat 2-9-1 at one point, but after a tie with Ralston Valley Feb. 4 have won six straight games to conclude the regular season. The Bruins have a pair of double-digit goal-scorers in Brennan and senior Harrison Follett, who have 10 goals apiece, while Berkey has nine and Powell and Capra eight apiece and seven other players have two more more goals. Powell is the team’s assist lead with 19, while Berkey has 11 and senior Brenden Wolff (Cherokee Trail) has 11. McEntire has spent the majority of the season in the nets for the Bruins and has a 2.24 Goals Against Average and .899 save percentage in 17 games, which includes two shutouts. …Chaparral snapped a three-game losing streak in its regular season finale with a 3-2 win over Valor Christian, the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. Coach Ryan Finnefrock’s Wolverines have been a high-scoring bunch through the regular season and feature four players in double figures in goals this season in Brady Langerman (15), Drew Jones (14), Aiden Wicker (12) and Luke McCall (11), while three of the four have 10 or more assists, as does Owen Hardy, the team leader with 19. Evan McKane — who was in the goal for the win over Valor Christian — is 3-0 with a 1.28 GAA and .950 save percentage, while Peter Burke has played in a majority of games as well and has a 3.02 GAA and .875 save percentage. …WINNER GETS: The Cherry Creek-Chaparral winners moves into the quarterfinal round of the playoffs to take on top-seeded Denver East in a game scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Magness Arena on the campus of the University of Denver.