DENVER | In another evenly-matched battle between the Regis Jesuit and Valor Christian ice hockey teams, something abnormal had to happen to decide the winner of Thursday evening’s Frozen Four contest.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, that anomaly — an unexpected ricochet off the end boards that ended up in the net — went against them this time in a 2-1 loss to the Eagles at Pepsi Center that ended their bid for a third consecutive state championship.

Williams Laws scored a power play goal in the second period, but there was no equalizer for fifth-seeded Regis Jesuit, which lost a second one-goal game to top-seeded Valor Christian and saw its season end 13-7-2. The Raiders played with head coach Dan Woodley back on the bench after he was away in the wake of the tragic death of his son, Cale.

Valor Christian — which will face No. 3 Fort Collins (a 3-2 winner over No. 2 Chaparral in the other semifinal) at 7:30 p.m. March 10 in the state final — got on the scoreboard first when they converted on an early power play chance.

Regis Jesuit evened it in the late stages of the second period when Laws tallied his third goal of the postseason with assists going to Jake Stordahl and Kai Oganeku.

The Raiders nearly added another inside the final minute of the period, but a loose puck in the crease was eventually covered by sprawled Valor Christian goalie Trey Hirschfield.

Fortunate was with the Eagles early in the third period when Evan Pahos rifled a puck into the Regis Jesuit end that bounced hard off the boards and bounced off the skate of goalie Gage Bussey as he slid it towards the post and went into the net.

The Raiders were unable to answer in the closing minutes.

(1) VALOR CHRISTIAN 2, (5) REGIS JESUIT 1

Score by periods:

Regis Jesuit 0 1 0 — 1

Valor Christian 1 0 1 — 2

SCORING

First period: Valor Christian — Ryan Kayser (power play), 11:04

Second period: Regis Jesuit — William Laws (Jake Stordahl, Kai Oganeku), 11:43

Third period: Valor Christian — Evan Pahos, 2:01

Saves: Regis Jesuit — Gage Bussey (27 shots on goal-25 saves); Valor Christian — Trey Hirschfield (26 shots on goal-25 saves)