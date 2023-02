AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2023 Class 5A state ice hockey playoffs, which began on Feb. 24, 2023. Teams with Aurora players bold and uppercased:

2023 CLASS 5A STATE ICE HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND (Feb. 23-24)

Game 2: No. 8 Standley Lake 6, No. 9 Heritage 4

Game 4: No. 5 Monarch 12,No. 12 Lewis-Palmer 0

Game 6: NO. 6 CHERRY CREEK 6, No. 11 Resurrection Christian 5



Game 8: No. 7 Chaparral 4, No. 10 Fort Collins 0

QUARTERFINALS (FEB. 28-MARCH 1) at South Suburban Sports Complex



Game 9: No. 8 Standley Lake (13-5-2) vs. No. 1 Valor Christian (17-1), Feb. 28, 5:30 p.m.

Game 10: No. 5 Monarch (11-6-3) vs. NO. 4 REGIS JESUIT (8-6-4), Feb. 28, 8 p.m.

Game 11: NO. 6 CHERRY CREEK (12-7-1) vs. No. 3 Ralston Valley (12-4-2), March 1, 8 p.m.

Game 12: No. 7 Chaparral (14-4-1) vs. No. 2 Denver East (14-4-1), March 1, 5:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS (March 4) at World Arena



Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP (March 7) at Magness Arena



Game 15: Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.