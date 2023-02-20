AURORA | Seedings and schedule for the 2023 Class 5A state ice hockey playoffs as released on Feb. 20, 2023, by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Teams with Aurora players bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 CLASS 5A STATE ICE HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

Top-four seeds (first round byes): 1. Valor Christian (17-1), 2. Denver East (14-4-1), 3. Ralston Valley (12-4-2), 4. REGIS JESUIT (8-6-4)



FIRST ROUND (Feb. 23-24)

Game 2: No. 9 Heritage (10-8-1) vs. No. 8 Standley Lake (12-5-2)

Game 4: No. 12 Lewis-Palmer (7-11-1) vs. No. 5 Monarch (10-6-3)

Game 6: No. 11 Resurrection Christian (9-8-1) vs. NO. 6 CHERRY CREEK (11-7-1), 5:40 p.m., Feb. 24, Family Sports Center (Hamilton)



Game 8: No. 10 Fort Collins (3-12-1) vs. No. 7 Chaparral (13-4-1)

QUARTERFINALS (FEB. 28-MARCH 1) at South Suburban Sports Complex



Game 9: Heritage/Standley Lake winner vs. No. 1 Valor Christian (17-1)

Game 10: Lewis-Palmer/Monarch winner vs. NO. 4 REGIS JESUIT (8-6-4)



Game 11: Resurrection Christian/CHERRY CREEK winner vs. No. 3 Ralston Valley (12-4-2)

Game 12: Fort Collins/Chaparral winner vs. No. 2 Denver East (14-4-1)

SEMIFINALS (March 4) at World Arena



Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP (March 7) at Magness Arena



Game 15: Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.