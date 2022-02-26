AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2022 Class 5A state ice hockey playoffs, which began on Feb. 24, 2022. Teams with Aurora players bold and uppercased:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
2020 CLASS 5A STATE ICE HOCKEY PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE
CHAMPIONSHIP (March 8) at Ball Arena
Game 7: Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
SEMIFINALS (March 3) at Magness Arena
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, TBA
QUARTERFINALS (FEB. 28-MARCH 1) at Magness Arena
Game 1: No. 8 Chaparral vs. No. 1 Denver East, 5:30 p.m., Feb. 28
Game 2: No. 5 Ralston Valley vs. No. 4 Monarch, 8 p.m., Feb. 28
Game 3: Dakota Ridge/Castle View winner vs. No. 3 Valor Christian, 8 p.m., March 1
Game 4: No. 7 Fort Collins vs. NO. 2 REGIS JESUIT, 5:30 p.m., March 1
PLAY-IN GAMES (FEB. 24-25)
No. 8 Chaparral 2, NO. 9 CHERRY CREEK 1 (4OT)
No. 5 Ralston Valley 5, No. 12 Lewis-Palmer 4
No. 7 Fort Collins 3, No. 10 Mountain Vista 2 (2OT)
P4: No. 11 Dakota Ridge vs. No. 6 Castle View, 1:10 p.m., Feb. 25, South Suburban Sports Complex