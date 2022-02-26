AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2022 Class 5A state ice hockey playoffs, which began on Feb. 24, 2022. Teams with Aurora players bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2020 CLASS 5A STATE ICE HOCKEY PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD/SCHEDULE



CHAMPIONSHIP (March 8) at Ball Arena

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

SEMIFINALS (March 3) at Magness Arena

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, TBA

QUARTERFINALS (FEB. 28-MARCH 1) at Magness Arena

Game 1: No. 8 Chaparral vs. No. 1 Denver East, 5:30 p.m., Feb. 28

Game 2: No. 5 Ralston Valley vs. No. 4 Monarch, 8 p.m., Feb. 28

Game 3: Dakota Ridge/Castle View winner vs. No. 3 Valor Christian, 8 p.m., March 1

Game 4: No. 7 Fort Collins vs. NO. 2 REGIS JESUIT, 5:30 p.m., March 1

PLAY-IN GAMES (FEB. 24-25)

No. 8 Chaparral 2, NO. 9 CHERRY CREEK 1 (4OT)

No. 5 Ralston Valley 5, No. 12 Lewis-Palmer 4

No. 7 Fort Collins 3, No. 10 Mountain Vista 2 (2OT)

P4: No. 11 Dakota Ridge vs. No. 6 Castle View, 1:10 p.m., Feb. 25, South Suburban Sports Complex