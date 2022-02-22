AURORA | Seedings and schedule for the 2022 Class 5A state ice hockey playoffs as released on Feb. 21, 2022, by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Teams with Aurora players bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2020 CLASS 5A STATE ICE HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

Top-four seeds (first round byes): 1. Denver East, 2. REGIS JESUIT, 3. Valor Christian, 4. Monarch

PLAY-IN GAMES (FEB. 24-25)

P1: NO. 9 CHERRY CREEK vs. No. 8 Chaparral, 3:20 p.m., Feb. 25, Family Sports Center

P2: No. 12 Lewis-Palmer vs. No. 5 Ralston Valley

P3: No. 10 Mountain Vista vs. No. 7 Fort Collins

P4: No. 11 Dakota Ridge vs. No. 6 Castle View

QUARTERFINALS (FEB. 28-MARCH 1) at Magness Arena

Game 1: CHERRY CREEK/Chaparral winner vs. No. 1 Denver East, TBA

Game 2: Lewis-Palmer/Ralston Valley winner vs. No. 4 Monarch, TBA

Game 3: Mountain Vista/Fort Collins winner vs. No. 3 Valor Christian, TBA

Game 4: Dakota Ridge/Castle View winner vs. NO. 2 REGIS JESUIT, TBA

SEMIFINALS (March 3) at Magness Arena

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, TBA

CHAMPIONSHIP (March 8) at Ball Arena

Game 7: Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.