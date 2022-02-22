AURORA | Seedings and schedule for the 2022 Class 5A state ice hockey playoffs as released on Feb. 21, 2022, by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Teams with Aurora players bold and uppercased:
2020 CLASS 5A STATE ICE HOCKEY PLAYOFFS
Top-four seeds (first round byes): 1. Denver East, 2. REGIS JESUIT, 3. Valor Christian, 4. Monarch
PLAY-IN GAMES (FEB. 24-25)
P1: NO. 9 CHERRY CREEK vs. No. 8 Chaparral, 3:20 p.m., Feb. 25, Family Sports Center
P2: No. 12 Lewis-Palmer vs. No. 5 Ralston Valley
P3: No. 10 Mountain Vista vs. No. 7 Fort Collins
P4: No. 11 Dakota Ridge vs. No. 6 Castle View
QUARTERFINALS (FEB. 28-MARCH 1) at Magness Arena
Game 1: CHERRY CREEK/Chaparral winner vs. No. 1 Denver East, TBA
Game 2: Lewis-Palmer/Ralston Valley winner vs. No. 4 Monarch, TBA
Game 3: Mountain Vista/Fort Collins winner vs. No. 3 Valor Christian, TBA
Game 4: Dakota Ridge/Castle View winner vs. NO. 2 REGIS JESUIT, TBA
SEMIFINALS (March 3) at Magness Arena
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBA
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, TBA
CHAMPIONSHIP (March 8) at Ball Arena
Game 7: Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.