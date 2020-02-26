AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2020 state ice hockey playoffs, which began on Feb. 25, 2020. Teams with Aurora players bold and uppercased:

2020 STATE ICE HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

QUADRANT 1

First round (Feb. 25-26)

Game 2: No. 16 Kent Denver 2, No. 17 Lewis-Palmer 0

Game 4: No. 9 Monarch 5, No. 24 Mullen 0

Second round (Feb. 28)

Game 17: No. 16 Kent Denver vs. No. 1 Valor Christian, 5:10 p.m., The Ice Ranch



Game 18: No. 9 Monarch vs. No. 8 Pine Creek, 3 p.m., The Ice Ranch

Quarterfinals (Feb. 29)

Game 25: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner, 4:50 p.m., The Ice Ranch

QUADRANT 2

First round (Feb. 25-26)

Game 6: No. 21 Standley Lake at No. 12 Mountain Vista, Feb. 26, 7:45 p.m.

Game 8: No. 20 Castle View 5, No. 13 Summit 2

Second round (Feb. 28)

Game 19: Standley Lake/Mountain Vista winner vs. NO. 5 REGIS JESUIT, 1:15 p.m., Big Bear Ice Arena

Game 20: No. 20 Castle View vs. No. 4 Denver East, 7:30 p.m., Big Bear Ice Arena

Quarterfinals (Feb. 29)

Game 26: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 6:45 p.m., Big Bear Ice Arena

QUADRANT 3

First round (Feb. 25-26)

Game 10: No. 19 Cheyenne Mountain vs. No. 14 Battle Mountain, Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m., Dobson Arena

Game 12: NO. 11 CHERRY CREEK 11, No. 22 Rampart 1

Second round (Feb. 28)

Game 21: Cheyenne Mountain/Battle Mountain winner vs. No. 3 Fort Collins, 7:30 p.m., NoCo Ice Center

Game 22: NO. 11 CHERRY CREEK vs. No. 6 Heritage, noon, NoCo Ice Center

Quarterfinals (Feb. 29)

Game 27: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner, 7:30 p.m., NoCo Ice Center

QUADRANT 4

First round (Feb. 25-26)

Game 14: No. 23 Aspen at No. 11 Ralston Valley, Feb. 26, 2:45 p.m., APEX

Game 16: No. 18 Columbine vs. No. 15 Glenwood Springs, Feb. 26, 1:30 p.m., Eagle Ice Arena

Second round (Feb. 28)

Game 23: Aspen/Ralston Valley winner vs. No. 7 Doherty, 5:40 p.m., Family Sports Center



Game 24: Columbine/Glenwood Springs winner vs. No. 2 Chaparral, 7:50 p.m., Family Sports Center

Quarterfinals (Feb. 29)

Game 28: Game 23 winner vs. Game 24 winner, 5:20 p.m., Family Sports Center

Semifinals (March 5 at Pepsi Center)



Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. Game 26 winner, 5 p.m.

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship (March 10 at Pepsi Center)

Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. Game 30 winner, 7 p.m.