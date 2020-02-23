AURORA | Seedings and schedule for the 2020 state ice hockey playoffs as released on Feb. 23, 2020, by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Teams with Aurora players bold and uppercased:

2020 STATE ICE HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

Top-eight seeds (first round byes): 1. Valor Christian, No. 2 Chaparral, No. 3 Fort Collins, No. 4 Denver East, NO. 5 REGIS JESUIT, No. 6 Heritage, No. 7 Doherty, No. 8 Pine Creek

QUADRANT 1

First round (Feb. 25-26)

Game 2: No. 17 Lewis-Palmer at No. 16 Kent Denver

Game 4: No. 24 Mullen at No. 9 Monarch

Second round (Feb. 28)

Game 17: Lewis-Palmer/Kent Denver winner vs. No. 1 Valor Christian



Game 18: Mullen/Monarch winner at No. 8 Pine Creek

Quarterfinals (Feb. 29)

Game 25: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner

QUADRANT 2

First round (Feb. 25-26)

Game 6: No. 21 Standley Lake at No. 12 Mountain Vista, Feb. 26, 7:45 p.m.

Game 8: No. 20 Castle View at No. 13 Summit, Feb. 25, 6 p.m.

Second round (Feb. 28)

Game 19: Standley Lake/Mountain Vista winner at NO. 5 REGIS JESUIT

Game 20: Castle View/Summit winner at No. 4 Denver East

Quarterfinals (Feb. 29)

Game 26: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner

QUADRANT 3

First round (Feb. 25-26)

Game 10: No. 19 Cheyenne Mountain vs. No. 14 Battle Mountain, Feb. 26, 6:30 p.m., Dobson Arena

Game 12: No. 22 Rampart vs. NO. 11 CHERRY CREEK, Feb. 25, 5:10 p.m., Family Sports Center

Second round (Feb. 28)

Game 21: Cheyenne Mountain/Battle Mountain winner at No. 3 Fort Collins

Game 22: No. 22 Rampart/NO. 11 CHERRY CREEK winner at No. 6 Heritage

Quarterfinals (Feb. 29)

Game 27: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner

QUADRANT 4

First round (Feb. 25-26)

Game 14: No. 23 Aspen at No. 11 Ralston Valley

Game 16: No. 18 Columbine at No. 15 Glenwood Springs

Second round (Feb. 28)

Game 23: Aspen/Ralston Valley winner at No. 7 Doherty



Game 24: Columbine/Glenwood Springs winner at No. 2 Chaparral

Quarterfinals (Feb. 29)

Game 28: Game 23 winner vs. Game 24 winner

Semifinals (March 5)



Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. Game 26 winner

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner

Championship (March 10)

Game 31: Game 29 winner vs. Game 30 winner