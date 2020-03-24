AURORA | All-Foothills Conference first and second teams plus honorable mention selections for the Cherry Creek co-op and Regis Jesuit teams for the 2019-20 ice hockey season, as well as those from Castle View, Chaparral, Mountain Vista and Valor Christian, as voted on by league coaches:

2019-20 ALL-FOOTHILLS CONFERENCE ICE HOCKEY TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Hunter Fieweger (F), sr. (Cherokee Trail), Cherry Creek; Nolan Sargent (D), sr. and Leighton Walsh (F), sr., Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Simon Herz (D), Chaparral; Mason Hoehn (F) and Trey Hirschfield (G), Valor Christian

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Luke Flay (D), sr. (Cherokee Trail) and Lucas Banks (G), sr., Cherry Creek

Other selections: Jackson Mundell (F), Chaparral; Zach Anderson (F) and Ethan DuPree (F), Mountain Vista; Jake McCall (D) and Evan Pahos (F), Valor Christian

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Gavin Berkey (F), sr., Riley Hunt-Bahn (F), jr. and Eugene Riewe (D), jr., Cherry Creek; Gage Bussey (G), soph., Robbie Dembeck (F) and Sergio Padilla (D), jr., Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Parker Fromin (G), Lathan Olson (F) and Jackson Szmul (F), Castle View; John Connolly (F), Joseph Holguin (G), Blake Johnson (F) and Andrew O’Connor (F), Chaparral; Jesse Kittay (D) and Calvin Root (F), Mountain Vista; Colton Carlson (F) and Blake Rollison (F), Valor Christian