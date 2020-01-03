CENTENNIAL | There was no easing out of winter break for the Cherry Creek co-op and Regis Jesuit ice hockey teams, as they clashed Friday night at Family Sports Center to open the new year.

Though neither the Bruins or the Raiders were completely dormant over the holiday hiatus — Cherry Creek played in Chicago and Regis Jesuit in Boston — any lingering rust got completely busted by an intense first period that set the tone.

Senior David Kirilchuk (Eaglecrest) broke a tie in the third period with an even strength goal and Cherry Creek held on for a 3-2 victory over Regis Jesuit that stoked the fires for the rematch on the same ice in just eight days time.

Senior Hunter Fieweger (Cherokee Trail) scored the other two goals for coach Jeff Mielnicki’s Bruins (3-2-2 overall, 2-1-2 Foothills Conference), who also got 36 saves from senior goalie Lucas Banks and some good fortune in pucks that didn’t go in.

Leighton Walsh and Caleb Balabat each scored for coach Dan Woodley’s Regis Jesuit team (4-2, 3-1), which had several near-misses and converted just one of eight power play chances in the game.

The Bruins and Raiders face each other again at 3:10 p.m. Jan. 10.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

CHERRY CREEK 3, REGIS JESUIT 2

Score by periods:

Cherry Creek 0 2 1 — 3

Regis Jesuit 0 1 1 — 2

SCORING

Second period

Regis Jesuit — Leighton Walsh (Dylan Thompson, Nolan Sargent), 6:20; Cherry Creek — Hunter Fieweger, 13:14; Cherry Creek — Fieweger (Luke Flay)(power play), 14:14

Third period

Regis Jesuit — Caleb Balabat (Sergio Padilla, Jake Stordahl (power play), 2:35; Cherry Creek — David Kirilchuk (Jordan Nelson), 6:38

Saves — Cherry Creek: Lucas Banks (38 shots on goal-36 saves); Regis Jesuit: Gage Bussey (23 shots on goal-20 saves)