THORNTON | Pomona stood in the way of the Overland co-op gymnastics team yet again in its quest to win the Class 5A state championship.

The Trailblazers came into Thursday’s team competition at Thornton High School on a roll, aiming to snap a three-season streak as runner-up to the Panthers and add the program’s first state title since 2014.

Coach Lisa Sparrow’s Overland team performed better than it had at last season’s state meet — scoring more than a full point better with a team score of 187.525 points — but Pomona also improved from a year ago to win its fifth straight championship with a score of 188.55.

One of the two programs has won the state championship for seven straight seasons (including Overland’s back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014) eight of the last nine years (with Broomfield’s 2012 win the only outlier).

Junior Mabry Robinson (Smoky Hill) finished third in the all-around competition for Overland, followed by freshman Mattea Dolan (Grandview) in sixth and senior Sam Demoss (Eaglecrest) in seventh.

The highlight of the opening day was a 9.950 scored by Robinson on the floor exercise. Overland had four of the top five scores in the event with Demoss second at 9.700, Dolan third at 9.625 and junior Bailey Rodriguez (Eaglecrest) fifth at 9.550.

The three all-around placers qualified to compete in the 5A individual event finals in all four events at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, where they will be joined by Rodriguez (who was ninth in the all-around standings) in vault, balance beam and floor, plus juniors Autumn Ivester (vault, beam) and Reilly Cornelius (beam), both Cherokee Trail students.

2019 CLASS 5A STATE GYMNASTICS MEET

Nov. 7 at Thornton High School

Team scores: 1. Pomona 188.550 points; 2. OVERLAND 187.525; 3. Broomfield 185.025; 4. Thornton 182.250; 5. Arvada West 175.325; 6. Chatfield 171.450; 7. Heritage 171.275; 8. Mountain Range 170.825; 9. Ponderosa 170.800; 10. Rocky Mountain 170.500; 11. Cherry Creek 170.400; 12. Palmer Ridge 99.900

All-around (top 10): 1. Kaylie Berens (Pomona), 38.825 points; 2. Mia Tims (Pomona), 38.700; T3. MABRY ROBINSON (OVERLAND), 38.200; T3. Haley Like (Thornton), 38.200; T3. Kalise Newson (Pomona), 38.200; 6. MATTEA DOLAN (OVERLAND), 37.900; 7. SAMANTHA DEMOSS (OVERLAND), 37.450; 8. Darcy Jew (Broomfield), 37.100; 9. BAILEY RODRIGUEZ (OVERLAND), 36.825; 10. Karstyn Wittwer (Thornton), 35.975