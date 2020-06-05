AURORA | The City of Aurora Golf Division announced winners of the annual Paul McMullen Junior Golf Scholarship last week.

Cherokee Trail’s Supawich “Beam” Boonta and Vista PEAK’s Melissa Cooke — who played for Aurora high schools — as well as Douglas County High School’s Lauryn Rivale received the scholarship (valued at $1,500) as the latest group of winners since the city began to administer the scholarship in 1989.

The McMullen scholarship is named for Paul McMullen, who spent more than 20 years in Aurora golf and created the Aurora Junior Golf Program. Winners are selected by the Golf Course Citizen’s Advisory Committee.

Of the trio, only Boonta got to play his entire prep career. He qualified for the Class 5A boys state golf tournament in three of his four seasons on the varsity at Cherokee Trail and finished in the top 20 all three times. In the fall, Boonta finished in a tie for 20th in play at Pinehurst Country Club. He has signed with the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. (Sentinel’s Senior Series look at Boonta, here).

Cooke had her senior season wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic — other than a sixth-place finish at the DPS Invitational March 5 — leaving her with one career state tournament appearance. She played in the 4A state tournament in 2019 and finished tied for 36th as the second round got canceled due to weather.

Cooke, who also played on Vista PEAK’s successful girls basketball team, has signed to play both sports at The College of Wooster in Ohio.

Like Cooke, Rivale — the stepdaughter of City of Aurora Golf Marketing Specialist Karin Rivale — is a multi-sport athlete who will play golf and volleyball at Pacific University. Rivale tied for 22nd March 12 in the lone Continental League tournament.

