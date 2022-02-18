DENVER | The medal podium is coming into clear focus for some Aurora girls wrestlers, including several that lost in Thursday’s opening round, but have bounced back.

Five of the eight girls wrestlers from local programs that dropped first round contests at Ball Arena — Eaglecrest’s Kaya Winbush and Gianna Falise, Vista PEAK’s Leilani Camaal and Samiah Andrews and Overland’s Vianca Mendoza — remained alive with consolation victories Friday morning that moved them into matches later in the afternoon.

Those five and Eaglecrest’s Savannah Smith, who lost in the morning quarterfinals, will be in action, as they try to win again and move a match closer to assuring themselves of a top-six place. At 6:30 p.m., Overland’s Katelynn Czerpak and Eaglecrest’s Blythe Cayko will wrestle in semifinal matches with a trip to Saturday’s finals on the line.

