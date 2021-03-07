AURORA | Team scores and placing results from the two girls wrestling regional tournaments held March 5-6, 2021, at Fort Lupton and Coronado high schools. Aurora teams and wrestlers bold and uppercased:

2021 GIRLS WRESTLING REGIONAL RESULTS

REGION 1 (at Fort Lupton H.S.)

Team scores: 1. Pomona 113.5 points; 2. Loveland 100; 3. Legacy 81.5; 4. Riverdale Ridge 79; 5. VISTA PEAK 78.5; 6. Poudre 73; 7. Fort Lupton 72; 8. Northridge 55; 9. Far Northeast 50; 10. Central Grand Junction 48; 11. Mead 46; 12. Bennett 45; 13. Platte Valley 42; 14. Mullen 40; 15. Soroco 37; 16. REGIS JESUIT 28; T17. Arapahoe 22; T17. Stratton 22; 19. Middle Park 20; 20. John F. Kennedy 18; 21. Westminster 3

Championship matches

100 pounds: Morgan Johnson (Loveland) pinned Larhae Whaley (Soroco), 0:34; 105 pounds: Persaeus Gomez (Pomona) tech. fall Kelly Clingan (Loveland), 15-0; 111 pounds: Jolaie Cummings (Northridge) won by med. forfeit over Kaitlyn Louthan (Stratton); 118 pounds: ALEXIS SEGURA (REGIS JESUIT) dec. Cordey Mallo (Legacy), 7-5; 127 pounds: Jayden Lange (Pomona) maj. dec. Makenzie Krenz (Mullen), 10-0; 136 pounds: Alicen Dillard (Pomona) dec. Alina Antillon (Mullen), 6-0; 147 pounds: Sheccid Aguirre (Riverdale Ridge) pinned Isabel Delgado (Poudre), 3:28; 161 pounds: Jenna Joseph (Mead) pinned Navea Garcia (Platte Valley), 2:41; 185 pounds: Anastyn Livesay (Fort Lupton) pinned Cree Moo (FNE Warriors), 5:06; 215 pounds: Stefania Jaramillo (FNE Warriors) pinned Kayden Mieres (Platte Valley), 1:31

Third-place matches

100 pounds: Rylee Balcazar (Fort Lupton) pinned Marie Jordan (Bennett), 2:36; 105 pounds: Lola Valdez (Legacy) pinned Frances Hudson (Mead), 2:24; 111 pounds: Saelah Pescevic (Arapahoe) dec. Aunna Wilcken (Loveland), 8-7; 118 pounds: Elizabeth Esparza (Poudre) dec. Victoria Perales (Northridge), 8-4; 127 pounds: Maya Beck-kjer (Poudre) pinned Daisy Gonzalez (Riverdale Ridge), 3:31; 136 pounds: Sierra Moskalski (Loveland) pinned Samantha Luna Gonzales (Riverdale Ridge), 2:53; 147 pounds: Brianna Rodriguez (Legacy) pinned Kenya Contraras (Central Grand Junction), 3:49; 161 pounds: Alissa Dubois (Bennett) pinned Kim Carlin (Loveland), 2:28; 185 pounds: SAMIAH ANDREWS (VISTA PEAK) maj. dec. Kate Ramthum (Central Grand Junction), 12-2; 215 pounds: Daysia Deherrera (Legacy) pinned DELANEY JARMON (VISTA PEAK), 1:30

Fifth-place matches

100 pounds: Emmy Kiefer (Riverdale Ridge) pinned Alrya Gomez (Pomona), 0:44; 105 pounds: Katelyn Faczak (Bennett) maj. dec. Amy Hatchett (Westminster), 20-8; 111 pounds: Ella Quesada (Middle Park) won by med. forfeit over Zinaida Rael (Riverdale Ridge); 118 pounds: Natasha Gallegos (Pomona) dec. Mollie Dare (Central Grand Junction), 5-3 (OT); 127 pounds: Addison Cronk (Northridge) dec. Genevieve Hunt (Fort Lupton), 5-4; 136 pounds: JAYDEN ABREO (VISTA PEAK) pinned Alondra Becerra (Fort Lupton), 2:46; 147 pounds: TE’OVYON JACKSON (VISTA PEAK) won by med. forfeit over Desza Munson (Pomona); 161 pounds: LEILANI CAAMAL (VISTA PEAK) pinned Abbigail Smith (Poudre), 2:40; 185 pounds: Pricila Candela (John F. Kennedy) pinned Sarah Gomez (Mead), 1:22; 215 pounds: Piper Jo Jones (Soroco) pinned Michelle Ramirez (Middle Park), 0:35

Wrestlebacks (winner advances to state)

111 pounds: Aunna Wilcken (Loveland) dec. Ella Quesada (Middle Park), 4-1; 100 pounds: Emmy Kiefer (Riverdale Ridge) pinned Marie Jordan (Bennett), 2:34; 136 pounds: JAYDEN ABREO (VISTA PEAK) pinned Samantha Luna Gonzales (Riverdale Ridge), 1:28

REGION 2 (at Coronado H.S.)

Team scores: 1. Chatfield 130.5 points; 2. Denver East 119.5; 3. Doherty 87; 4. Mesa Ridge 78.5; 5. Vista Ridge 77; 6. Olathe 67.5; T7. Calhan 67; T7. Douglas County 67; 9. EAGLECREST 64.5; 10. Mountain Vista 47; 11. Yuma 45; 12. Palmer Ridge 35; T13. Dolores Huerta 28; T13. Durango 28; 15. Alamosa 25; 16. Lamar 18; 17. Lewis-Palmer 17; T18. Ignacio 14; T18. Woodland Park 14; T20. Fountain-Fort Carson 4; T20. Manitou Springs 4; T20. Norwood 4

Championship matches

100 pounds: Rosalind Ramos-Cruz (Mountain Vista) dec. Candice Brickell (Doherty), 7-6; 105 pounds: Janessa George (Chatfield) maj. dec. Kiona Conner (Denver East), 12-0; 111 pounds: Israel Resendez (Denver East) pinned Isabella Cross (Mesa Ridge), 5:29; 118 pounds: Nicole Koch (Olathe) pinned Shayla Gallegos (Denver East), 0:27;127 pounds: Savannah Cosme (Chatfield) dec. Sarah Savidge (Doherty), 6-4; 136 pounds: Victoria Guinard (Doherty) pinned Taylor Miess (Chatfield), 2:44; 147 pounds: Kierstin Myers (Olathe) pinned Aspen Barber (Palmer Ridge), 5:21; 161 pounds: Samantha Vasquez (Durango) pinned Emma Burk (Douglas County), 2:32; 185 pounds: Taylor Knox (Calhan) maj. dec. Isabel Garcia (Chatfield), 14-5; 215 pounds: Ciara Monger (Calhan) pinned McKenna Reynolds (Vista Ridge), 4:42

Third-place matches

100 pounds: Kiana Suro (Denver East) dec. Cheyenne Dyess (Vista Ridge), 1-0; 105 pounds: Sarah DeLaCerda (Alamosa) maj. dec. Ariyanna Orosco (Douglas County), 15-1; 111 pounds: Journey Ruiz (Chatfield) pinned Fatima Duran (Yuma), 0:39; 118 pounds: Alexsys Jacquez (Mesa Ridge) dec. Crystalyn Felan (Lamar), 8-6; 127 pounds: Eva Todd (Denver East) pinned Dakotah Livermore (Vista Ridge), 4:52; 136 pounds: Jemima Miranda (Dolores Huerta) dec. Samantha Krause-Mahan (Calhan), 6-2; 147 pounds: Alison Evans (Mesa Ridge) pinned Molli Pinello (Douglas County), 4:08; 161 pounds: Avery Harter (Mountain Vista) maj. dec. AMAYA GREEN (EAGLECREST), 11-0; 185 pounds: Mia Dischner (Yuma) dec. BLYTHE CAYKO (EAGLECREST), 6-5; 215 pounds: RaeAnna Bristow (Mesa Ridge) pinned Mareta Ielu (Doherty), 1:14

Fifth-place matches

100 pounds: Mia Hargrove (Palmer Ridge) dec. Eyvori Jacquez (Mesa Ridge), 4-0; 105 pounds: KATELYNN CZERPAK (EAGLECREST) maj. dec. Magdaelena Marjerrison (Mesa Ridge), 11-0; 111 pounds: Adrianna Lopez (Doherty) pinned Angelique Norman (Vista Ridge), 3:19; 118 pounds: Shenin Steele (Lewis-Palmer) won by forfeit over Bailey Barras (Dolores Huerta); 127 pounds: Faye Hackett (Ignacio) pinned Trinity Diamond (Woodland Park), 0:37; 136 pounds: ISABEL ERVIN (EAGLECREST) pinned Dahlyn Bauman (Douglas County), 1:54; 147 pounds: Kaydence Bonewell (Vista Ridge) dec. Natalie Lanigan (Eaglecrest), 6-4; 161 pounds: Eva Ruiz (yuma) pinned Paige Faler (Vista Ridge), 2:57; 185 pounds: Giselle Todd (Denver East) pinned Ciara Dodds (Alamosa), 2:04