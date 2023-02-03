AURORA | City teams and individual rankings for girls through Week 8 of the 2022-23 wrestling season by Tom Blair of InsideCOwrestling on behalf of On The Mat (email [email protected] to subscribe for full boys and girls rankings in all classifications):

AURORA WRESTLERS IN ON THE MAT’S 2022-23 WEEK 8 GIRLS RANKINGS

Team: No. 7 Eaglecrest

100 pounds: No. 7 Chasey Karabell, jr. (Eaglecrest)

105 pounds: No. 11 Arianna Sanchez, fr. (Eaglecrest)

115 pounds: No. 13 Andrea Sanchez Chacon, sr. (Vista PEAK)

120 pounds: No. 5 Vianca Mendoza, sr. (Overland)

125 pounds: No. 1 Alexis Segura, jr. (Regis Jesuit); No. 7 Kaiya Winbush, sr. (Eaglecrest); No. 12 Reagan Perez, jr. (Vista PEAK)

140 pounds: No. 9 Jayden Abreo, jr. (Vista PEAK)

155 pounds: No. 4 Leilani Caamal, sr. (Vista PEAK); No. 5 Gianna Falise, jr. (Eaglecrest)

170 pounds: No. 10 Diora Moore, fr. (Eaglecrest)

190 pounds: No. 1 Blythe Cayko, sr. (Eaglecrest); No. 8 Taryn Holloway, jr. (Vista PEAK)

235 pounds: No. 9 Emma Roberts, fr. (Eaglecrest)