The Eaglecrest girls wrestling team laid claim to the championship of its own invitational, which included a slew of teams from across the state and all of the programs in Aurora.

The Raptors had 13 wrestlers climb the medal podium, including three champions on their way to a total of 201 points, which put them well in front of runner-up Discovery Canyon.

With five placers, Overland finished in 10th place, Vista PEAK had three placers on its way to 12 and Regis Jesuit had four placers (including a champion) as it finished 12th in the Dec. 10 tournament at The Nest.

Eaglecrest had four finalists in all and three of them won their respective weight classes, as Chasey Karabell won at 100 pounds, Karmella Gordon took the 145-pound bracket and defending state champion Blythe Cayko ruled the 190-pound field. Amy Pham finished as the 110-pound runner-up as well for the Raptors.

The other champion from an Aurora program was Regis Jesuit’s Alexis Segura, who took the 125-pound bracket with a win over Overland’s Vianca Mendoza in an all-Aurora final.

Leilani Camaal was the 155-pound runner-up to lead Vista PEAK.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 EAGLECREST INVITATIONAL GIRLS WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Dec. 10 at Eaglecrest H.S.

Team scores: 1. EAGLECREST 201 points; 2. Discovery Canyon 169.5; 3. Vista Ridge 169; 4. Severance 100.5; 5. Arapahoe 91; 6. Legacy 88; 7. Columbine 85; 8. Mountain Vista 80; 9. Bennett 70; 10. OVERLAND 64; 11. VISTA PEAK 60; 12. REGIS JESUIT 52; 13. Skyview 49; 14. Denver East 46; 15. Denver South 45; 16. Sierra 39; 17. Prairie View 38; 18. Mullen 13; Arvada, Calhan, Golden, Greeley West, Northridge, Westminster NS

Eaglecrest placers: 100 pounds — Chasey Karabell, champion; 100 pounds — Sydney Babi, 5th place; 105 pounds — Arianna Sanchez, 5th place; 110 pounds — Amy Pham, 2nd place; 120 pounds — Jazymn Roberts, 6th place; 130 pounds — Madison Patterson, 5th place; 135 pounds — Kaiya Winbush, 5th place; 145 pounds — Karmella Gordon, champion; 145 pounds — Briahna Gallegos, 4th place; 155 pounds — Gianna Falise, 3rd place; 190 pounds — Blythe Cayko, champion; 190 pounds — Echo Tremeear 4th place; 235 pounds — Emma Roberts, 3rd place

Overland placers: 110 pounds — Violet Garcia, 6th place; 125 pounds — Vianca Mendoza, 2nd place; 140 pounds — Dureti Abdulkadir, 5th place; 235 pounds — Nyla Tarrant, 4th place; 235 pounds — Ruth Worknhe, 6th place

Regis Jesuit placers: 125 pounds — Alexis Segura, champion; 130 pounds — Clare Kishiyama, 6th place; 145 pounds — Camila Castillo, 6th place; 235 pounds — Natalia Adam, 5th place

Vista PEAK placers: 115 pounds — Andrea Sanchez Chacon, 4th place; 140 pounds — Jayden Abreo, 3rd place; 155 pounds — Leilani Camaal, 2nd place