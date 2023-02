AURORA | A list of Aurora’s qualifiers for the girls state wrestling tournament Feb. 16-18, 2023, at the Ball Arena in Denver with regional places:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sentinel

EAGLECREST (8)

100 pounds: Chasey Karabell, jr. (32-11), Region 3 4th place

110 pounds: Arianna Sanchez, fr. (26-17), Region 3 2nd place

125 pounds: Kaiya Winbush, sr. (21-9), Region 3 5th place (won wrestle back)

130 pounds: Madison Patterson, jr. (19-17), Region 3 4th place

155 pounds: Gianna Falise, jr. (31-9), Region 3 3rd place

170 pounds: Diora Moore, fr. (18-6), Region 3 champion

190 pounds: Blythe Cayko, sr. (22-1), Region 3 champion

235 pounds: Emma Roberts, fr. (24-15), Region 3 5th place (won wrestle back)

OVERLAND (3)

110 pounds: Violet Garcia, jr. (21-16), Region 1 4th place

120 pounds: Vianca Mendoza, sr. (35-10), Region 1 2nd place

235 pounds: Ruth Worknhe, soph. (7-13), Region 1 4th place

REGIS JESUIT (1)

125 pounds: Alexis Segura, jr. (25-3), Region 1 champion

VISTA PEAK (5)

115 pounds: Amelia Bacon, fr. (24-11), Region 3 3rd place

120 pounds: Reagan Perez, jr. (20-5), Region 3 3rd place

145 pounds: Rachel Allred, jr. (25-14), Region 3 3rd place

155 pounds: Leilani Caamal, sr. (33-4), Region 3 champion

190 pounds: Taryn Holloway, jr. (18-10), Region 3 2nd place