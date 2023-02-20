DENVER | Individual results for each of the 17 Aurora wrestlers who competed at the girls state wrestling tournament Feb. 16-18, 2023, at Ball Arena with their record at the state tournament and final season record:

AURORA WRESTLERS AT 2023 GIRLS STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

100 POUNDS

CHASEY KARABELL, JR., EAGLECREST (2-2, 34-13): 1st round — won by fall over Jefferson’s Alicia Soto in 2:34; Quarterfinals — lost by fall to Doherty’s Katey Valdez in 2:33; 2nd round consolation — won by 7-4 decision over Olathe’s Sadie Corn; 3rd round consolation — lost by fall to La Junta’s Yilani Garcia in 4:24

110 POUNDS

ARIANNA SANCHEZ, FR., EAGLECREST (0-2, 26-19): 1st round — lost by fall to Coronado’s Jessica Farmer in 1:57; 1st round consolation — lost by fall to Sedgwick Co/Fleming’s Aliyah Engle in 3:37

VIOLET GARCIA, JR., OVERLAND (0-2, 21-18): 1st round — lost by fall to Columbine’s Journey Ruiz in 2:31; 1st round consolation — lost by fall to Fort Lupton’s Abigail Retana in 1:34

115 POUNDS

AMELIA BACON, FR., VISTA PEAK (2-2, 26-13): 1st round — lost 9-1 major decision to Yuma’s Ashley Marshell; 1st round consolation — won 8-3 decision over Columbine’s Brooklyn Garcia; 2nd round consolation — won by fall over Central Grand Junction’s Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate in 0:43; 3rd round consolation — lost 9-4 decision to Douglas County’s Jylian Cabral

120 POUNDS

VIANCA MENDOZA, SR., OVERLAND (4-2, 39-12) (FIFTH PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Poudre’s Lindsey La May in 5:10; Quarterfinals — lost by fall to Loveland’s Lexie Lopez in 5:36; 2nd round consolation — won by 13-0 major decision over Basalt’s Paola Cruz Andrade; 3rd round consolation — won by fall over Vista PEAK’s Reagan Perez in 4:49; Consolation semifinal — lost by fall to Canon City’s Kate Doughty in 2:29; Fifth-place match — won by fall over Harrison’s Yesenia Morales in 4:23

REAGAN PEREZ, JR., VISTA PEAK (2-2, 22-7): 1st round — won by fall over Standley Lake’s Ashlyn Corley in 3:45; Quarterfinals — lost by fall to Harrison’s Yesenia Morales in 3:19; 2nd round consolation — won by fall over Mesa Ridge’s Shaniah Martinez in 1:47; 3rd round consolation — lost by fall to Overland’s Vianca Mendoza in 4:49

125 POUNDS

ALEXIS SEGURA, JR., REGIS JESUIT (4-1, 28-4) (SECOND PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Adams City’s Angelica Quintana-Aficial in 47 seconds; Quarterfinals — won 4-2 decision over Fort Lupton’s Genevieve Hunt; Semifinal — won by 10-0 major decision over Arvada’s Isabella Ciotti; Championship match — lost 4-0 decision to Mesa Ridge’s Isabella Cross

KAIYA WINBUSH, SR., EAGLECREST (1-2, 22-11): 1st round — won by fall over Olathe’s Iaeliana Delgado in 1:44; Quarterfinals — lost 7-0 decision to Doherty’s Naomi Kidd; 2nd round consolations — lost by fall to Powder’s Aubrey First in 1:47

130 POUNDS

MADISON PATTERSON, JR., EAGLECREST (0-2, 19-19): 1st round — lost by fall to Manitou Springs’ Abbie Reeves in 1:09; 1st round consolation — lost by fall to Denver North’s Neveah Torres in 1:28

145 POUNDS

RACHEL ALLRED, JR., VISTA PEAK (3-3, 28-17) (SIXTH PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Central of Grand Junction’s Kenya Contreras in 5:42; Quarterfinals — lost by fall to Pomona’s Desza Munson in 0:52; 2nd round consolation — won by fall over Widefield’s Myka Martinez in 2:08; 3rd round consolation — won 7-5 decision over Liberty Common’s Viviana Torrejon; Consolation semifinal — lost 6-0 decision to Mead’s Kirsten Davis; Fifth-place match — lost 2-0 decision to Fort Lupton’s Anastyn Livesay

155 POUNDS

LEILANI CAAMAL, SR., VISTA PEAK (3-1, 36-5) (SECOND PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Palmer Ridge’s Sakari David in 1:36; Quarterfinals — won 5-0 decision over Central Grand Junction’s Shylee Tuzon; Semifinals — won by fall over Denver North’s Rosebelle Atayde in 5:36; Championship match — lost 5-1 decision to Discovery Canyon’s Victoria Guinard

GIANNA FALISE, JR., EAGLECREST (1-2, 32-11): 1st round — lost 9-3 decision to Central Grand Junction’s Shylee Tuzon; 1st round consolation — won by fall over Palmer Ridge’s Sakari David in 2:15; 2nd round consolation — lost by fall to Rifle’s Madison Farris in 2:30

170 POUNDS

DIORA MOORE, FR., EAGLECREST (19-8): 1st round — won by fall over Fort Morgan’s Edith Antonio Gomez in 0:21; Quarterfinals — lost by fall to Platte Valley’s Nevaeh Garcia in 2:15; 2nd round consolation — lost by fall to Prairie View’s Raquel Rios-Paiz in 4:14

190 POUNDS

BLYTHE CAYKO, SR., EAGLECREST (2-2, 25-2) (SECOND PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Ignacio’s Larissa Espinosa in 0:40; Quarterfinal — won by fall over Fort Morgan’s Valeria Davila in 0:40; Semifinals — won by fall over Central of Grand Junction’s Laylah Casto in 3:23; Championship match — lost 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker to Calhan’s Taylor Knox

TARYN HOLLOWAY, JR., VISTA PEAK (1-2, 19-12): 1st round — lost by fall to Fort Morgan’s Valeria Davila in 3:11; 1st round consolation — won 12-9 decision over Ignacio’s Larissa Espinosa; 2nd round consolation — lost by fall to Poudre’s Ezry Bonomo in 1:19

235 POUNDS

EMMA ROBERTS, FR., EAGLECREST (0-2, 24-17): 1st round — lost to Greeley West’s Paulina Cruz by fall in 2:39; 1st round consolation — lost by fall to Legacy’s Cassandra Media in 4:30

RUTH WORKNE, JR., OVERLAND (0-2, 7-15): 1st round — lost by fall to Riverdale Ridge’s Natasha Kuberski in 1:45; 1st round consolation — lost by fall to Jefferson’s Athalie Mickelson in 1:22