Overland senior Katelyn Czerpak, second from left, stands on the 105-pound medal podium at the conclusion of the 2022 girls state wrestling tournament on Feb. 19, 2022, at Ball Arena in Denver. Czerpak took fourth and was one of four placers from Aurora programs. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

DENVER | Final team scores and placing match results for the 2022 girls state wrestling tournament held Feb. 17-19, 2022, at Ball Arena. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2022 GIRLS STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Feb. 17-19, 2022, at Ball Arena

Team scores: 1. Chatfield 88 points; 2. Loveland 83.5; 3. Pomona 64; 4. Douglas County 63; 5. Vista Ridge 60; 6. Jefferson 54; 7. Doherty 53; 8. Calhan 52; T9. EAGLECREST 49; T9. Alamosa 49; 11. Fort Lupton 47.5; 12. Discovery Canyon 41; 13. Soroco 41; T14. Mead 39; T14. Mountain Vista 39; T14. Poudre 39; 17. Yuma 33; 18. Denver East 29; T19. Olathe 24; T19. Severance 24; 21. Coronado 23.5; 22. Mesa Ridge 22.5; T23,. Far Northeast 22; T23. Platte Valley 22; 25. Bennett 21; 26. Riverdale Ridge 20.5; 27. Broomfield 20; T28. VISTA PEAK 19; T28. Manitou Springs 19; T28. Northridge 19; 31. Palmer Ridge 18.5; 32. OVERLAND 18; 33. Gunnison 16; T34. Grand Junction 12; T34. Sierra 12; 36. Lamar 11; 37. Legacy 10; T38. Denver South 7; T38. Steamboat Springs 7; 40. Fountain-Fort Carson 6; T41. North Fork 5; T41. Skyview 5; 43. Arvada 4; T44. Pueblo 3; T44. West Grand 3; T44. Woodland Park 3

Championship matches

100 pounds: Rylee Balcazar (Fort Lupton) dec. Larhae Whaley (Soroco), 4-0
105 pounds: Morgan Johnson (Loveland) pinned Rosalind Ramos-Cruz (Mountain Vista), 3:21
111 pounds: Sarah DeLaCerda (Alamosa) pinned Shayla Gallegos (Jefferson), 1:51
118 pounds: Persaeus Gomez (Pomona) pinned Nicole Koch (Olathe), 2:46
127 pounds: Sarah Savidge (Doherty) dec. Taylor Miess (Chatfield), 7-0
136 pounds: Alina Antillon (Jefferson) pinned Camryn Scott (Chatfield), 0:38
147 pounds: Desza Munson (Pomona) dec. Victoria Guinard (Discovery Canyon), 2-0
161 pounds: Jenna Joseph (Mead) dec. Navea Garcia (Platte Valley), 1-0
185 pounds: BLYTHE CAYKO (EAGLECREST) pinned Taylor Knox (Calhan), 4:19
215 pounds: Ciara Monger (Calhan) dec. Stefania Jaramillo (Far Northeast), 4-0

Third-place matches

100 pounds: Katey Valdez (Doherty) dec. Candice Brickell (Coronado), 8-4
105 pounds: Mia Hargrove (Discovery Canyon) pinned KATELYN CZERPAK (OVERLAND), 2:44
111 pounds: Janessa George (Chatfield) pinned Bella Cross (Mesa Ridge), 2:02
118 pounds: Israel Resendez (Denver East) pinned Victoria Perales (Northridge), 2:45
127 pounds: Sierra Lynne Moskalski (Loveland) dec. Breaunnah Robles (Douglas County), 11-6
136 pounds: Abbigail Smith (Poudre) pinned Harper Andrews (Gunnison), 1:44
147 pounds: Aspen Barber (Palmer Ridge) dec. Molli Pinello (Douglas County), 4-3
161 pounds: Kim Carlin (Loveland) dec. Anastyn Livesay (Fort Lupton), 2-1
185 pounds: Mia Dishner (Yuma) pinned Amya Norman (Vista Ridge), 4:57
215 pounds: Isabella Durgan (Alamosa) pinned Hannah Hollick-Mitchell (Manitou Springs), 0:40

Fifth-place matches

100 pounds: Hayden Newberg (Vista Ridge) pinned Emmy Kiefer (Riverdale Ridge), 4:23
105 pounds: Grace Huber (Douglas County) pinned Nadiya Trujillo (Sierra), 2:00
111 pounds: Kelly Clingan (Loveland) maj. dec. SAVANNAH SMITH (EAGLECREST), 14-6
118 pounds: Journey Ruiz (Chatfield) pinned Abby Pilkington (Douglas County), 1:34
127 pounds: Ashley Booth (Mead) dec. Crystalyn Felan (Lamar), 9-5
136 pounds: Cadie Percy (Severance) dec. Kaydence Bonewell (Vista Ridge), 10-5
147 pounds: Zoe White (Poudre) pinned Paige Faler (Vista Ridge), 2:37
161 pounds: Alissa DuBois (Bennett) pinned Alison Evans (Vista Ridge), 2:11
185 pounds: Makala Simpson (Soroco) pinned Katie Macfarland (Mountain Vista), 2:58
215 pounds: SAMIAH ANDREWS (VISTA PEAK) pinned Max Ziegler (Broomfield), 1:50

