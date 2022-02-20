DENVER | Final team scores and placing match results for the 2022 girls state wrestling tournament held Feb. 17-19, 2022, at Ball Arena. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2022 GIRLS STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Feb. 17-19, 2022, at Ball Arena

Team scores: 1. Chatfield 88 points; 2. Loveland 83.5; 3. Pomona 64; 4. Douglas County 63; 5. Vista Ridge 60; 6. Jefferson 54; 7. Doherty 53; 8. Calhan 52; T9. EAGLECREST 49; T9. Alamosa 49; 11. Fort Lupton 47.5; 12. Discovery Canyon 41; 13. Soroco 41; T14. Mead 39; T14. Mountain Vista 39; T14. Poudre 39; 17. Yuma 33; 18. Denver East 29; T19. Olathe 24; T19. Severance 24; 21. Coronado 23.5; 22. Mesa Ridge 22.5; T23,. Far Northeast 22; T23. Platte Valley 22; 25. Bennett 21; 26. Riverdale Ridge 20.5; 27. Broomfield 20; T28. VISTA PEAK 19; T28. Manitou Springs 19; T28. Northridge 19; 31. Palmer Ridge 18.5; 32. OVERLAND 18; 33. Gunnison 16; T34. Grand Junction 12; T34. Sierra 12; 36. Lamar 11; 37. Legacy 10; T38. Denver South 7; T38. Steamboat Springs 7; 40. Fountain-Fort Carson 6; T41. North Fork 5; T41. Skyview 5; 43. Arvada 4; T44. Pueblo 3; T44. West Grand 3; T44. Woodland Park 3

Championship matches

100 pounds: Rylee Balcazar (Fort Lupton) dec. Larhae Whaley (Soroco), 4-0

105 pounds: Morgan Johnson (Loveland) pinned Rosalind Ramos-Cruz (Mountain Vista), 3:21

111 pounds: Sarah DeLaCerda (Alamosa) pinned Shayla Gallegos (Jefferson), 1:51

118 pounds: Persaeus Gomez (Pomona) pinned Nicole Koch (Olathe), 2:46

127 pounds: Sarah Savidge (Doherty) dec. Taylor Miess (Chatfield), 7-0

136 pounds: Alina Antillon (Jefferson) pinned Camryn Scott (Chatfield), 0:38

147 pounds: Desza Munson (Pomona) dec. Victoria Guinard (Discovery Canyon), 2-0

161 pounds: Jenna Joseph (Mead) dec. Navea Garcia (Platte Valley), 1-0

185 pounds: BLYTHE CAYKO (EAGLECREST) pinned Taylor Knox (Calhan), 4:19

215 pounds: Ciara Monger (Calhan) dec. Stefania Jaramillo (Far Northeast), 4-0

Third-place matches

100 pounds: Katey Valdez (Doherty) dec. Candice Brickell (Coronado), 8-4

105 pounds: Mia Hargrove (Discovery Canyon) pinned KATELYN CZERPAK (OVERLAND), 2:44

111 pounds: Janessa George (Chatfield) pinned Bella Cross (Mesa Ridge), 2:02

118 pounds: Israel Resendez (Denver East) pinned Victoria Perales (Northridge), 2:45

127 pounds: Sierra Lynne Moskalski (Loveland) dec. Breaunnah Robles (Douglas County), 11-6

136 pounds: Abbigail Smith (Poudre) pinned Harper Andrews (Gunnison), 1:44

147 pounds: Aspen Barber (Palmer Ridge) dec. Molli Pinello (Douglas County), 4-3

161 pounds: Kim Carlin (Loveland) dec. Anastyn Livesay (Fort Lupton), 2-1

185 pounds: Mia Dishner (Yuma) pinned Amya Norman (Vista Ridge), 4:57

215 pounds: Isabella Durgan (Alamosa) pinned Hannah Hollick-Mitchell (Manitou Springs), 0:40

Fifth-place matches

100 pounds: Hayden Newberg (Vista Ridge) pinned Emmy Kiefer (Riverdale Ridge), 4:23

105 pounds: Grace Huber (Douglas County) pinned Nadiya Trujillo (Sierra), 2:00

111 pounds: Kelly Clingan (Loveland) maj. dec. SAVANNAH SMITH (EAGLECREST), 14-6

118 pounds: Journey Ruiz (Chatfield) pinned Abby Pilkington (Douglas County), 1:34

127 pounds: Ashley Booth (Mead) dec. Crystalyn Felan (Lamar), 9-5

136 pounds: Cadie Percy (Severance) dec. Kaydence Bonewell (Vista Ridge), 10-5

147 pounds: Zoe White (Poudre) pinned Paige Faler (Vista Ridge), 2:37

161 pounds: Alissa DuBois (Bennett) pinned Alison Evans (Vista Ridge), 2:11

185 pounds: Makala Simpson (Soroco) pinned Katie Macfarland (Mountain Vista), 2:58

215 pounds: SAMIAH ANDREWS (VISTA PEAK) pinned Max Ziegler (Broomfield), 1:50