DENVER | Individual results for each of the 11 Aurora wrestlers who competed at the girls state wrestling tournament Feb. 17-19, 2022, at Ball Arena with their record at the state tournament final season record:

AURORA WRESTLERS AT 2022 GIRLS STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

105 POUNDS

KATELYNN CZERPAK, SR., OVERLAND (3-2, 25-8) (FOURTH PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Yuma’s Chloe Smith in 4:33; Quarterfinals — won by fall over Jefferson’s Alicia Soto in 0:40; Semifinals — lost by fall to Mountain Vista’s Rosalind Ramos-Cruz in 0:47; Consolation semifinal — won 6-2 decision over Sierra’s Nadiya Trujillo; Third-place match — lost by fall in 2:44 to Discovery Canyon’s Mia Hargrove

111 POUNDS

SAVANNAH SMITH, SR., EAGLECREST (3-3, 25-11)(SIXTH PLACE): 1st round — won by fall over Yuma’s Ashley Marshall in 0:39; Quarterfinals — lost by 19-3 tech. fall to Mesa Ridge’s Bella Cross; Second round consolation — won by fall over Overland’s Vianca Mendoza in 4:02; Third round consolation — won by fall over Severance’s Faith Vondy in 1:59; Consolation semifinal — lost by fall to Chatfield’s Janessa George in 3:58; Fifth-place match — lost by 14-6 major decision to Loveland’s Kelly Clingan

VIANCA MENDOZA, JR., OVERLAND (1-2, 21-15): 1st round — lost by fall to Chatfield’s Janessa George in 5:11; Consolation first round — won by 11-0 major decision over Arvada’s Elisha Allen; Second round consolation — lost by fall to Eaglecrest’s Savannah Smith in 4:02

118 POUNDS

CAICI MITCHELL, JR., EAGLECREST (0-2, 11-15): 1st round — lost by fall to Denver East’s Israel Resendez in 2:24; First round consolation — lost by fall to by Woodland Park’s Arial Johns in 0:42

127 POUNDS

KATRINA CERVANTES, SR., EAGLECREST (0-2, 25-14): 1st round — lost by fall to Mead’s Ashley Booth in 1:44; First round consolation — lost 13-7 decision to Grand Junction’s Apollonia Middleton

136 POUNDS

KAIYA WINBUSH, JR., EAGLECREST (1-2, 16-12): 1st round — lost by fall to Gunnison’s Harper Andrews in 3:02; First round consolation — won by fall over Douglas County’s Dahlyn Bauman in 3:43; Second round consolation — lost 11-1 major decision to Broomfield’s Sydney Wu

147 POUNDS

GIANNA FALISE, SOPH., EAGLECREST (1-2, 25-11): 1st round — lost by fall to Sorocco’s McKenzie Clark in 2:54; First round consolation — won by fall over Brush’s Olivia Herrera in 0:56; Second round consolation — lost by 7-4 decision to Poudre’s Zoe White

161 POUNDS

LEILANI CAMAAL, JR., VISTA PEAK (1-2, 19-13): 1st round — lost 5-2 decision to Fort Lupton’s Anastyn Livesay; First round consolation — won by fall over Discovery Canyon’s Anna Sukle in 4:31; Second round consolation — lost 3-1 decision to Vista Ridge’s Alison Evans

185 POUNDS

BLYTHE CAYKO, JR., EAGLECREST (4-0, 32-0)(STATE CHAMPION): 1st round — won by fall over Lamar’s Jaxi Mireles in 1:14; Quarterfinals — won by fall over Sorocco’s Makala Simpson in 1:59; Semifinals — won by fall over Yuma’s Mia Dishner in 4:35; Championship — won by fall over Calhan’s Taylor Knox 4:19

215 POUNDS

SAMIAH ANDREWS, SR., VISTA PEAK (4-2, 14-12)(FIFTH PLACE): 1st round — lost by fall to Alamosa’s Isabella Durgan in 3:17; First round consolation — won by fall over Mead’s Olivia Adams in 2:15; Second round consolation — won by fall over Fort Lupton’s Angelrae Gasca in 4:22; Third round consolation — won by fall over Denver East’s Alejandra Alfaro, 2:28; Consolation semifinal — lost by fall to Alamosa’s Isabella Durgan in 2:58; Fifth-place match — won by fall over Broomfield’s Max Ziegler in 1:50

ECHO TREMEEAR, FR., EAGLECREST (0-2, 7-11): 1st round — Pinned by Far Northeast’s Stefania Jaramillo in 1:31; First round consolation — Pinned by Manitou Springs’ Hannah Hollick-Mitchell in 0:45