AURORA | Eaglecrest and Overland girls wrestlers as well as those from Arapahoe and Mullen that earned All-Centennial League honors for the 2022-23 season:
2022-23 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS WRESTLING TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
100 pounds: Chasey Karabell, jr., Eaglecrest
105 pounds: Millar Little, jr., Eaglecrest
110 pounds: Arianna Sanchez, fr., Eaglecrest
115 pounds: Ester Rivera, jr., Arapahoe
120 pounds: Vianca Mendoza, sr., Overland
125 pounds: Kaiya Winbush, sr., Eaglecrest
130 pounds: Maddison Patterson, jr., Eaglecrest
135 pounds: Dureti Abdulkadir, fr., Overland
140 pounds: Karmella Gordon, fr., Eaglecrest
145 pounds: Briahna Gallegos, fr., Eaglecrest
155 pounds: Gianna Falise, jr., Eaglecrest
170 pounds: Jzunie Jones, soph., Mullen
190 pounds: Blythe Cayko, sr., Eaglecrest
235 pounds: Emma Roberts, fr., Eaglecrest
Most Outstanding Wrestler (Lower Weights): Vianca Mendoza, Overland. Most Outstanding Wrestler (Upper Weights): Blythe Cayko, Eaglecrest. Coach of the Year: Horacio Vialpando, Eaglecrest
SECOND TEAM
100 pounds: Mercy Shimels, fr., Overland
105 pounds: Mia Pacheco, jr., Overland
110 pounds: Violet Garcia, jr., Overland
120 pounds: Jordan Heibult, fr., Eaglecrest
125 pounds: Lah Lah Htoo, sr., Overland
135 pounds: Natalie Replogle, soph., Eaglecrest
140 pounds: Kylee Eastmond, jr., Arapahoe
155 pounds: Gillian Ward, sr., Arapahoe
170 pounds: Lizzie Padilla, fr., Arapahoe
190 pounds: Maggie Martinez, jr., Mullen
235 pounds: Ruth Worknhe, soph., Overland