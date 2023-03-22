AURORA | Eaglecrest and Overland girls wrestlers as well as those from Arapahoe and Mullen that earned All-Centennial League honors for the 2022-23 season:

2022-23 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS WRESTLING TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

100 pounds: Chasey Karabell, jr., Eaglecrest

105 pounds: Millar Little, jr., Eaglecrest

110 pounds: Arianna Sanchez, fr., Eaglecrest

115 pounds: Ester Rivera, jr., Arapahoe

120 pounds: Vianca Mendoza, sr., Overland

125 pounds: Kaiya Winbush, sr., Eaglecrest

130 pounds: Maddison Patterson, jr., Eaglecrest

135 pounds: Dureti Abdulkadir, fr., Overland

140 pounds: Karmella Gordon, fr., Eaglecrest

145 pounds: Briahna Gallegos, fr., Eaglecrest

155 pounds: Gianna Falise, jr., Eaglecrest

170 pounds: Jzunie Jones, soph., Mullen

190 pounds: Blythe Cayko, sr., Eaglecrest

235 pounds: Emma Roberts, fr., Eaglecrest

Most Outstanding Wrestler (Lower Weights): Vianca Mendoza, Overland. Most Outstanding Wrestler (Upper Weights): Blythe Cayko, Eaglecrest. Coach of the Year: Horacio Vialpando, Eaglecrest

SECOND TEAM

100 pounds: Mercy Shimels, fr., Overland

105 pounds: Mia Pacheco, jr., Overland

110 pounds: Violet Garcia, jr., Overland

120 pounds: Jordan Heibult, fr., Eaglecrest

125 pounds: Lah Lah Htoo, sr., Overland

135 pounds: Natalie Replogle, soph., Eaglecrest

140 pounds: Kylee Eastmond, jr., Arapahoe

155 pounds: Gillian Ward, sr., Arapahoe

170 pounds: Lizzie Padilla, fr., Arapahoe

190 pounds: Maggie Martinez, jr., Mullen

235 pounds: Ruth Worknhe, soph., Overland