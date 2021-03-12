PUEBLO | Placing matches from the 2021 girls state wrestling tournament held on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Southwest Motors Events Center. Aurora individuals and teams bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2021 GIRLS STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Championship matches

100 pounds: Rosalind Ramos-Cruz (Monarch) vs. Morgan Johnson (Loveland)

105 pounds: Janessa George (Chatfield) vs. Persaeus Gomez (Pomona)

111 pounds: Israel Resendez (Denver East) vs. Isabella Cross (Mesa Ridge)

118 pounds: Nicole Koch (Olathe) vs. ALEXIS SEGURA (REGIS JESUIT)

127 pounds: Savannah Cosme (Chatfield) vs. Sarah Savidge (Doherty)

136 pounds: Alicen Dillard (Pomona) vs. Alina Antillon (Mullen)

147 pounds: Kierstin Myers (Olathe) vs. Aspen Barber (Palmer Ridge)

161 pounds: Jenna Joseph (Mead) vs. Navea Garcia (Platte Valley)

185 pounds: Anastyn Livesay (Fort Lupton) vs. Taylor Knox (Calhan)

215 pounds: Ciara Monger (Calhan) vs. Daysia Deherrera (Legacy)

Third-place matches

100 pounds: Rylee Balcazar (Fort Lupton) vs. Larhae Whaley (Soroco)

105 pounds: Kelly Clingan (Loveland) vs. Sarah DeLaCerda (Alamosa)

111 pounds: Journey Ruiz (Chatfield) vs. Adrianna Lopez (Doherty)

118 pounds: Cordey Mallo (Legacy) vs. Alexsys Jacquez (Mesa Ridge)

127 pounds: Jayden Lange (Pomona) vs. Makenzie Krenz (Mullen)

136 pounds: Taylor Meiss (Chatfield) vs. Samantha Krause-Mahan (Calhan)

147 pounds: Isabel Delgado (Poudre) vs. Alison Evans (Mesa Ridge)

161 pounds: Emma Burk (Douglas County) vs. Samantha Vasquez (Durango)

185 pounds: BLYTHE CAYKO (EAGLECREST) vs. Isabel Garcia (Chatfield)

215 pounds: Stefania Jaramillo (FNE Warriors) vs. McKenna Reynolds (Vista Ridge)

Fifth-place matches

100 pounds: Emmy Kiefer (Riverdale Ridge) vs. Candice Brickell (Doherty)

105 pounds: KATELYNN CZERPAK (EAGLECREST) vs. Lola Valdez (Legacy)

111 pounds: Jolaie Cummings (Northridge) vs. Aunna Wilcken (Loveland)

118 pounds: Shayla Gallegos (Denver East) vs. Shenin Steele (Unattached)

127 pounds: Dakotah Livermore (Vista Ridge) vs. Daisy Gonzalez (Riverdale Ridge)

136 pounds: Victoria Guinard (Doherty) vs. Jemima Miranda (Dolores Huerta)

147 pounds: Sheccid Aguirre (Riverdale Ridge) vs. Molli Pinello (Douglas County)

161 pounds: Alissa Dubois (Bennett) vs. Kim Carlin (Loveland)

185 pounds: Cree Moo (FNE Warriors) vs. Mia Dischner (Yuma)

215 pounds: DELANEY JARMON (VISTA PEAK) vs. Kayden Mieres (Platte Valley)