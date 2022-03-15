AURORA | Eaglecrest and Overland girls wrestlers as well as those from Arapahoe that earned All-Centennial League honors for the 2021-22 season:

2021-22 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS WRESTLING TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

100 pounds: Chasey Karabell, soph., Eaglecrest

105 pounds: Katelynn Czerpak, sr., Overland

111 pounds: Savannah Smith, sr., Eaglecrest

118 pounds: Caici Mitchell, jr., Eaglecrest

127 pounds: Katrina Cervantes, sr., Eaglecrest

136 pounds: Kaiya Winbush, jr., Eaglecrest

147 pounds: Gianna Falise, soph., Eaglecrest

161 pounds: Scarlett Williams, fr., Eaglecrest

185 pounds: Blythe Cayko, jr., Eaglecrest

215 pounds: Echo Treemear, fr., Eaglecrest



Wrestler of the Year: Blythe Cayko, Eaglecrest. Coach of the Year: Sparky Adair, Eaglecrest

SECOND TEAM

100 pounds: Madisen Trujillo, jr., Arapahoe

105 pounds: Bella Richards, sr., Eaglecrest

111 pounds: Vianca Mendoza, jr., Overland

127 pounds: Avery Varvarinecz, jr., Arapahoe

136 pounds: Gillian Ward, jr., Arapahoe

147 pounds: Maddy McKee, soph., Arapahoe

