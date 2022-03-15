Eaglecrest junior Blythe Cayko, right, earned Wrestler of the Year honors for the Centennial League for the 2021-22 girls wrestling season. Cayko won the state championship at 185 pounds and fills that spot on the all-league first team as well. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Eaglecrest and Overland girls wrestlers as well as those from Arapahoe that earned All-Centennial League honors for the 2021-22 season:

2021-22 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS WRESTLING TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

100 pounds: Chasey Karabell, soph., Eaglecrest
105 pounds: Katelynn Czerpak, sr., Overland
111 pounds: Savannah Smith, sr., Eaglecrest
118 pounds: Caici Mitchell, jr., Eaglecrest
127 pounds: Katrina Cervantes, sr., Eaglecrest
136 pounds: Kaiya Winbush, jr., Eaglecrest
147 pounds: Gianna Falise, soph., Eaglecrest
161 pounds: Scarlett Williams, fr., Eaglecrest
185 pounds: Blythe Cayko, jr., Eaglecrest
215 pounds: Echo Treemear, fr., Eaglecrest

Wrestler of the Year: Blythe Cayko, Eaglecrest. Coach of the Year: Sparky Adair, Eaglecrest

SECOND TEAM

100 pounds: Madisen Trujillo, jr., Arapahoe
105 pounds: Bella Richards, sr., Eaglecrest
111 pounds: Vianca Mendoza, jr., Overland
127 pounds: Avery Varvarinecz, jr., Arapahoe
136 pounds: Gillian Ward, jr., Arapahoe
147 pounds: Maddy McKee, soph., Arapahoe

