AURORA | Eaglecrest and Overland girls wrestlers as well as those from Arapahoe that earned All-Centennial League honors for the 2021-22 season:
2021-22 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS WRESTLING TEAMS
FIRST TEAM
100 pounds: Chasey Karabell, soph., Eaglecrest
105 pounds: Katelynn Czerpak, sr., Overland
111 pounds: Savannah Smith, sr., Eaglecrest
118 pounds: Caici Mitchell, jr., Eaglecrest
127 pounds: Katrina Cervantes, sr., Eaglecrest
136 pounds: Kaiya Winbush, jr., Eaglecrest
147 pounds: Gianna Falise, soph., Eaglecrest
161 pounds: Scarlett Williams, fr., Eaglecrest
185 pounds: Blythe Cayko, jr., Eaglecrest
215 pounds: Echo Treemear, fr., Eaglecrest
Wrestler of the Year: Blythe Cayko, Eaglecrest. Coach of the Year: Sparky Adair, Eaglecrest
SECOND TEAM
100 pounds: Madisen Trujillo, jr., Arapahoe
105 pounds: Bella Richards, sr., Eaglecrest
111 pounds: Vianca Mendoza, jr., Overland
127 pounds: Avery Varvarinecz, jr., Arapahoe
136 pounds: Gillian Ward, jr., Arapahoe
147 pounds: Maddy McKee, soph., Arapahoe