AURORA | A handful of outstanding senior girls volleyball players from Aurora programs were picked to play one last time in a prep uniform as part of the Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports All-State matches scheduled for Sunday at Fossil Ridge High School.

The Class 5A match has a definite local flavor as four of the 18 players that are scheduled to take the court hail from city teams, including the duo of Zoe Ackerman and Sanaa Grant of 5A state tournament qualifier Cherokee Trail.

The Cougars will team up again on the 5A Blue Team, which also includes Vista PEAK star outside hitting Joy Aburto, who ranked fourth in all of 5A in total kills.

On the opposite side of the net is outside hitter Gabriella Placide, one of the key cogs that helped Grandview progress to the 5A semifinals.

The 4A All-State match has one local selection in Sofia Castillo of Aurora Central.

