Douglas County’s Sarah Sams, right, has her arm raised after a win over Eaglecrest’s Blythe Cayko in a 185-pound semifinal match at the 2020 Colorado girls state wrestling tournament on Feb. 8, 2020, at Thornton High School. Sams went on to win the championship, while Cayko placed fifth. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

THORNTON | Final team scores plus results from championship, third-place and fifth-place matches at the 2020 Colorado girls state wrestling tournament held on Feb. 8, 2020, at Thornton High School. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

2020 COLORADO GIRLS STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Feb. 8 at Thornton High School

Team scores: 1. Chatfield 102 points; 2. Douglas County 95; 3. Loveland 91.5; 4. Denver East 68; 5. Mountain Vista 67; 6. Poudre 56; 7. Sierra 47; 8. Jefferson 40; 9. Montrose 39; T10. Doherty 35; T10. Vista Ridge 35; 12. Sierra Grande/Centennial 34; T13. Skyview 31; T13. Yuma 31; 15. Thomas Jefferson 30; 16. Mullen 29.5; 17. Delta 29; 18. Palmer 27; T19. Durango 24; T19. John F. Kennedy 24; T19. Lamar 24; T19. Platte Valley 24; T23. VISTA PEAK 22; T23. Olathe 22; 25. Mountain Range 21; 26. Fountain-Fort Carson 20; T27. EAGLECREST 19; T27. Chaparral 19; 29. Bennett 18; 30. Calhan 16; 31. Lewis-Palmer 14; 32. Northridge 13; T33. Prairie View 12; T33. Steamboat Springs 12; 35. Fort Lupton 11; T36. Coronado 9; T36. Horizon 9; T36. Nucla 9; 39. Thornton 8; T40. Arapahoe 7; T40. Northglenn 7; T42. Golden 6; T42. Mead 6; 44. Soroco 5; T45. Peyton 4; T45. Platte Canyon 4; T47. Central Grand Junction 3; T47. Pomona 3; 49. Palmer Ridge 2; T50. Heritage 1; T50. Mesa Ridge 1; T50. Pueblo Central 1; T50. Riverdale Ridge 1

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

100 pounds: Morgan Johnson (Loveland) tech. fall Crystalyn Felan (Lamar), 18-1; 105 pounds: Kiona Conner (Denver East) dec. Janessa George (Chatfield), 5-1; 111 pounds: Izzy Resendez (Denver East) pinned Journey Ruiz (Chatfield), 2:18; 118 pounds: Nicole Koch (Delta) pinned Ashley Terpstra (Loveland), 2:23; 127 pounds: Cayden Condit (Jefferson) dec. Savannah Cosme (Chatfield), 11-4; 136 pounds: Alina Antillon (Mullen) pinned Kierstin Myers (Montrose), 3:04; 147 pounds: Hailey Ahsmuhs (Sierra) pinned Samantha Vasquez (Durango), 2:35; 161 pounds: Tristan Kelly (Douglas County) maj. dec. Bella Mitchell (Vista Ridge), 11-2; 185 pounds: Sarah Sams (Douglas County) dec. Isabella Durgan (Sierra Grande/Centennial), 7-0; 215 pounds: Zasha Norris (Thomas Jefferson) pinned Michaila Moore (Palmer), 3:28

THIRD-PLACE MATCHES

100 pounds: Rosalind Ramos-Cruz (Mountain Vista) pinned Nadiya Trujillo (Sierra), 3:28; 105 pounds: Mikayla Johnson (Mountain Vista) dec. Kelly Clingan (Loveland), 3-1; 111 pounds:  Audrey Bankes (Loveland) pinned Fatima Duran (Yuma), 2:35; 118 pounds: Cordey Mallo (Mountain Range) maj. dec. Elizabeth Esparza (Poudre), 18-8; 127 pounds: Sarah Savidge (Doherty) pinned Baylie Koonce (Douglas County), 4:16; 136 pounds: Kami Fiordalis (Chaparral) dec. Sheccid Aguirre (Skyview), 8-4; 147 pounds: Madison Hickert (Montrose) pinned Olivia Davisi (Lewis-Palmer), 1:59;  161 pounds: Savannah Howard (Mountain Vista) pinned Emma Burk (Douglas County), 19-8; 185 pounds: Norma Alejandro (Olathe) pinned Shannon Greer (Calhan), 4:21; 215 pounds: Stevie Quayle (Chatfield) pinned Daniella Tafoya (John F. Kennedy), 0:21

FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES

100 pounds: Zariyah Alvarado (Prairie View) dec. Bemnet Tesfa (Denver East), 7-0; 105 pounds: Jolaie Cummings (Northridge) won by injury default over Candice Brickell (Coronado); 111 pounds: Natasha Gallegos (Jefferson) pinned Marley Martinez (Nucla), 2:51; 118 pounds: ELISA ABEYTA (VISTA PEAK) won by injury default over Angelique Norman (Vista Ridge); 127 pounds: Maya Beck-Kjer (Poudre) pinned Daisy Scholz (Bennett), 3:28; 136 pounds: Adalia George (Steamboat Springs) pinned Jenna Joseph (Mead), 1:44; 147 pounds: Isabel Delgado (Poudre) pinned ASHLEY JARAMILLO (VISTA PEAK), 2:28; 161 pounds: Navea Garcia (Platte Valley) pinned Bobbie Maes (Sierra Grande/Centennial), 4:48; 185 pounds: BLYTHE CAYKO (EAGLECREST) pinned Mia Dischner (Yuma), 1:32; 215 pounds: Emma Ajavon (Fountain-Fort Carson) pinned Kayden Mieres (Platte Valley), 1:44

