THORNTON | Final team scores plus results from championship, third-place and fifth-place matches at the 2020 Colorado girls state wrestling tournament held on Feb. 8, 2020, at Thornton High School. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2020 COLORADO GIRLS STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Feb. 8 at Thornton High School

Team scores: 1. Chatfield 102 points; 2. Douglas County 95; 3. Loveland 91.5; 4. Denver East 68; 5. Mountain Vista 67; 6. Poudre 56; 7. Sierra 47; 8. Jefferson 40; 9. Montrose 39; T10. Doherty 35; T10. Vista Ridge 35; 12. Sierra Grande/Centennial 34; T13. Skyview 31; T13. Yuma 31; 15. Thomas Jefferson 30; 16. Mullen 29.5; 17. Delta 29; 18. Palmer 27; T19. Durango 24; T19. John F. Kennedy 24; T19. Lamar 24; T19. Platte Valley 24; T23. VISTA PEAK 22; T23. Olathe 22; 25. Mountain Range 21; 26. Fountain-Fort Carson 20; T27. EAGLECREST 19; T27. Chaparral 19; 29. Bennett 18; 30. Calhan 16; 31. Lewis-Palmer 14; 32. Northridge 13; T33. Prairie View 12; T33. Steamboat Springs 12; 35. Fort Lupton 11; T36. Coronado 9; T36. Horizon 9; T36. Nucla 9; 39. Thornton 8; T40. Arapahoe 7; T40. Northglenn 7; T42. Golden 6; T42. Mead 6; 44. Soroco 5; T45. Peyton 4; T45. Platte Canyon 4; T47. Central Grand Junction 3; T47. Pomona 3; 49. Palmer Ridge 2; T50. Heritage 1; T50. Mesa Ridge 1; T50. Pueblo Central 1; T50. Riverdale Ridge 1

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES

100 pounds: Morgan Johnson (Loveland) tech. fall Crystalyn Felan (Lamar), 18-1; 105 pounds: Kiona Conner (Denver East) dec. Janessa George (Chatfield), 5-1; 111 pounds: Izzy Resendez (Denver East) pinned Journey Ruiz (Chatfield), 2:18; 118 pounds: Nicole Koch (Delta) pinned Ashley Terpstra (Loveland), 2:23; 127 pounds: Cayden Condit (Jefferson) dec. Savannah Cosme (Chatfield), 11-4; 136 pounds: Alina Antillon (Mullen) pinned Kierstin Myers (Montrose), 3:04; 147 pounds: Hailey Ahsmuhs (Sierra) pinned Samantha Vasquez (Durango), 2:35; 161 pounds: Tristan Kelly (Douglas County) maj. dec. Bella Mitchell (Vista Ridge), 11-2; 185 pounds: Sarah Sams (Douglas County) dec. Isabella Durgan (Sierra Grande/Centennial), 7-0; 215 pounds: Zasha Norris (Thomas Jefferson) pinned Michaila Moore (Palmer), 3:28

THIRD-PLACE MATCHES

100 pounds: Rosalind Ramos-Cruz (Mountain Vista) pinned Nadiya Trujillo (Sierra), 3:28; 105 pounds: Mikayla Johnson (Mountain Vista) dec. Kelly Clingan (Loveland), 3-1; 111 pounds: Audrey Bankes (Loveland) pinned Fatima Duran (Yuma), 2:35; 118 pounds: Cordey Mallo (Mountain Range) maj. dec. Elizabeth Esparza (Poudre), 18-8; 127 pounds: Sarah Savidge (Doherty) pinned Baylie Koonce (Douglas County), 4:16; 136 pounds: Kami Fiordalis (Chaparral) dec. Sheccid Aguirre (Skyview), 8-4; 147 pounds: Madison Hickert (Montrose) pinned Olivia Davisi (Lewis-Palmer), 1:59; 161 pounds: Savannah Howard (Mountain Vista) pinned Emma Burk (Douglas County), 19-8; 185 pounds: Norma Alejandro (Olathe) pinned Shannon Greer (Calhan), 4:21; 215 pounds: Stevie Quayle (Chatfield) pinned Daniella Tafoya (John F. Kennedy), 0:21

FIFTH-PLACE MATCHES

100 pounds: Zariyah Alvarado (Prairie View) dec. Bemnet Tesfa (Denver East), 7-0; 105 pounds: Jolaie Cummings (Northridge) won by injury default over Candice Brickell (Coronado); 111 pounds: Natasha Gallegos (Jefferson) pinned Marley Martinez (Nucla), 2:51; 118 pounds: ELISA ABEYTA (VISTA PEAK) won by injury default over Angelique Norman (Vista Ridge); 127 pounds: Maya Beck-Kjer (Poudre) pinned Daisy Scholz (Bennett), 3:28; 136 pounds: Adalia George (Steamboat Springs) pinned Jenna Joseph (Mead), 1:44; 147 pounds: Isabel Delgado (Poudre) pinned ASHLEY JARAMILLO (VISTA PEAK), 2:28; 161 pounds: Navea Garcia (Platte Valley) pinned Bobbie Maes (Sierra Grande/Centennial), 4:48; 185 pounds: BLYTHE CAYKO (EAGLECREST) pinned Mia Dischner (Yuma), 1:32; 215 pounds: Emma Ajavon (Fountain-Fort Carson) pinned Kayden Mieres (Platte Valley), 1:44