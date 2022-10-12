AURORA | Changing leagues in the offseason did nothing to lessen the rivalry between Rangeview and Vista PEAK in girls volleyball, which was evident Tuesday night.

Now both members of the Denver Prep League instead of the now-defunct EMAC, the Raiders and Bison had extra spring in their steps when they clashed in front of a packed house at Rangeview.

Led by a massive night from senior outside hitter Joy Aburto, coach Simon Moorwood’s Vista PEAK team dropped the first set, but won the last three in close fashion for a 24-26, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23 decision that evened its record at 7-7 overall and 2-2 in the DPL.

Aburto piled up 22 kills, 13 digs and six service aces, junior middle Ayden West added 15 kills and 11 digs and senior setter Madison Feight had 40 assists among the top performances for the Bison, who split two matches with Rangeview last season.

Coach Desiree Powell’s Raiders (10-4, 1-3) saw a good lead disappear in the opening set, but still managed to win it, with the clinching point coming on a big putaway by senior outside hitter Elisha Davis, who had a team-high 11 kills plus seven blocks.

Sophomore Maddie Kilmer added six kills and 14 assists, senior Hannah Butterworth added 12 assists and 10 digs and sophomore Anika Davison had 13 digs and four service aces among the highlights for Rangeview.

Both teams conclude the DPL regular season on Thursday as Vista PEAK visits Hinkley at 7 p.m. and Rangeview plays host to Westminster at 6:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK def. Rangeview 24-26, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23