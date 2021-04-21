AURORA | The girls state volleyball tournament for all classifications has been served from one side of the net to the other, as the Colorado High School Activities Association announced Tuesday that it will go from Loveland to Colorado Springs.

Instead of the NORCO Volleyball Facility up north and instead of a May 10-11 schedule, the tournaments for Classes 1A-5A will be held down south at the World Arena May 12-13.

The CHSAA’s change is largely due to the lessening of restrictions on attendance during the coronavirus pandemic and the World Arena allows the possibility for more spectators at the championship event, which will feature eight teams in each classification and will be played in a single-elimination format.

The World Arena is a familiar venue for CHSAA, which used it for championship games for boys and girls basketball over two days as well as the state spirit championships.

The girls volleyball regular season is scheduled to end April 24.

