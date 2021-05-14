COLORADO SPRINGS | The Grandview volleyball team penned itself a remarkable story this season that just didn’t quite finish with a fairytale ending.

The underestimated Wolves turned the Class 5A Season C postseason upside down with a variety of upsets that carried them all the way into Thursday evening’s state championship match with a chance to take down one more giant in Rampart.

The Rams had the star power and resiliency to be the one team that ended Grandview’s bid to win the program’s sixth all-time state championship, capturing a 25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23 victory in front of a large crowd by pandemic standards at World Arena.

Grandview made its first appearance in a state championship match under Rob Graham, who took over for legend Patty Childress five seasons ago. Childress led the Wolves to 10 state finals appearances, winning titles in half of those chances.

2021 SEASON C CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Thursday, May 13 at World Arena

Championship

Match 7: No. 2 Rampart def. NO. 8 GRANDVIEW 25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23

Semifinals

Match 5: NO. 8 GRANDVIEW def. No. 4 Columbine 23-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 15-12

Match 6: No. 2 Rampart def. No. 3 Ralston Valley 25-18, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17

Wednesday, May 12 at World Arena

Match 1: NO. 8 GRANDVIEW def. No. 1 Mountain Vista 27-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-15

Match 2: No. 4 Columbine def. No. 5 Cherry Creek 25-19, 25-21, 14-25, 25-22



Match 3: No. 3 Ralston Valley def. No. 6 Chatfield 25-22, 25-18, 25-22

Match 4: No. 2 Rampart def. No. 7 Legend 25-17, 25-15, 25-20