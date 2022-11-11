DENVER | Down two sets to a confident Rampart team, the Grandview girls volleyball team was a set away from dropping into the elimination bracket Thursday at the Class 5A girls volleyball state tournament.

But the fifth-seeded Wolves — facing off against a team that they lost to in the 2020 state championship match — decided not to go quietly into the night and rallied all the way back to defeat the fourth-seeded Rams in five sets.

Coach Rob Graham’s Grandview team came off the mat for a 26-28 21-25 25-23 25-20 15-9 victory that put it at 2-0 on the opening day of the three-day tournament and set them up for a matchup with undefeated and top-ranked Valor Christian Friday with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

The victory over Rampart was in stark contrast to Grandview’s opening match in which it cruised past 12th-seeded Denver South.

