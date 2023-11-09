DENVER | The Grandview girls volleyball team faced a big test to open the Class 5A state tournament Thursday morning in preparation for a bigger one to come.

Coach Rob Graham’s eighth-seeded Wolves used a monster effort from senior Emerson Deferme — who was credited with 40 kills — and came through in the clutch moments late on their way to a 25-23, 25-27, 25-20, 16-25, 17-15 victory over ninth-seeded Pueblo West in the first of eight matches scheduled for the opening day of the tournament at Denver Coliseum.

Grandview’s victory moved it along to an afternoon match against defending state champion and undefeated Valor Christian. The winner of that match returns to play at 2 p.m. Friday in a championship bracket match, while the loser has an elimination match scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

