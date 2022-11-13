DENVER | Only one team could come out on top in an epic match between Grandview and Rock Canyon Saturday afternoon in the semifinals of the Class 5A girls state volleyball tournament.

Both the fifth-seeded Wolves and third-seeded Jaguars played well enough to advance to the state championship match against top-seeded Valor Christian, but Rock Canyon came through in the key junctures and outlasted Grandview 16-25, 35-33, 29-27, 25-20.

Coach Rob Graham’s Wolves had planned to make to the 5A state final for a third straight season — where they would have had a rematch with the Eagles, who swept them in winners bracket play Friday — but they lost three straight tight sets after winning the opener to fall short.

Grandview, which started the final day with a 25-18, 25-17, 18-25, 26-24 win over No. 6 Chaparral in an elimination match, finished the season 22-8.

The Wolves swept Denver South to start the tournament and made a huge rally to win three straight sets to beat Rampart in five sets on the opening day.

Grandview should have a good number of players who got on the floor at the state tournament back next season, but graduate regulars in Gabi Placide and Haley Glunz, who were two of the team’s top four offensive weapons.

2022 CLASS 5A GIRLS VOLLEYBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals, Nov. 12 at Denver Coliseum

Rock Canyon def. Grandview 16-25, 35-33, 29-27, 25-20