The Centennial League Challenge girls volleyball tournament tipped off Oct. 12, as teams started the three-game mini tournament after the completion of the league season.



Grandview earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament and advanced to the quarterfinals with a three-set victory over No. 8 Overland. Likewise, Cherokee Trail — the No. 2 seed — moved along on the other side of the bracket with a sweep of No. 7 Smoky Hill as Kassie Cooley piled up 14 kills and Ella Notheisen added 12 and Willow Snow contributed 20 digs and five aces.



Next up for the Wolves in an Oct. 24 home matchup against No. 4 Mullen, while the Cougars play host to No. 3 Cherry Creek on the same day.



On the consolation side, No. 6 Eaglecrest — which lost at Cherry Creek in the opening round — will play host to Smoky Hill, while Overland travels to No. 5 Arapahoe. Placing matches for the tournament will be Oct. 26 at sites to be determined by the matchup.

2023 CENTENNIAL LEAGUE CHALLENGE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

First round (Oct. 12)

No. 1 Grandview def. No. 8 Overland 25-11, 25-11, 25-22

No. 2 Cherokee Trail def. No. 7 Smoky Hill 25-15, 25-9, 25-20

No. 3 Cherry Creek def. No. 6 Eaglecrest, 3-1

No. 4 Mullen def. No. 5 Arapahoe 25-15, 25-13, 29-27

Championship semifinals (Oct. 26)

No. 4 Mullen (12-5) at No. 1 Grandview (15-2)

No. 3 Cherry Creek (10-7) at No. 2 Cherokee Trail (9-8)

Consolation semifinals (Oct. 26)

No. 7 Smoky Hill at No. 6 Eaglecrest

No. 8 Overland at No. 5 Arapahoe

Placing matches (Oct. 28)

TBD