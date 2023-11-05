CASTLE ROCK | Upset-minded Cherokee Trail came close to shuffling up the Class 5A Region 11 girls volleyball tournament Saturday afternoon before falling just short.

Seeded 26th among 36 teams to qualify for regional play, coach Neal Finch’s Cougars — whose sub-.500 record was deceptive given the quality of their schedule — took a 2-1 lead over host and 11th-seeded Castle View in the opening match.

Cherokee Trail also was even at 24-24 with the SaberCats in the fourth set — coming within two points of winning the match — but dropped that set and lost a close fifth set as Castle View survived with a 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 26-24, 15-10 victory.

The Cougars had to turn right around to face No. 14 Broomfield and were also competitive in that match before they dropped a 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 decision.

Cherokee Trail — which finished the season 11-14 overall — had been in search of a return to the state tournament after it made it there in 2022.

In the final match of the regional, Castle View topped Broomfield 25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 25-20 to earn the final spot in the Nov. 9-11 5A state tournament at the Denver Coliseum.

Only one of Aurora’s four regional qualifiers made it through to state and that was No. 8 Grandview, which won Region 8 on its home floor. Regis Jesuit and Eaglecrest, seeded Nos. 24 and 36, respectively, both lost to No. 1 Valor Christian in the Region 1 tournament.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports