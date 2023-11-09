DENVER | Scoreboard and approximate schedule for the 2023 Class 5A girls state volleyball tournament, which began on Nov. 5, 2023, at the Denver Coliseum. The double-elimination tournament runs through Nov. 11. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2023 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Thursday, Nov. 9 at Denver Coliseum

First & second round

Match A: NO. 8 GRANDVIEW def. No. 9 Pueblo West 25-23, 25-27, 25-20, 16-25, 17-15

Match B: No. 5 Mountain Vista def. No. 12 Cherry Creek 16-25, 25-9, 25-14, 25-18

Match C: No. 6 Pine Creek def. No. 11 Ralston Valley 25-10, 25-12, 25-13

Match D: No. 10 Castle View (16-9) vs. No. 7 Fossil Ridge (21-4), 12:30 p.m.

Match E: NO. 8 GRANDVIEW (21-5) vs. No. 1 Valor Christian (25-0), 2 p.m.

Match F: No. 5 Mountain Vista (22-4) vs. No. 4 Legend (20-5), 3:30 p.m.

Match G: No. 6 Pine Creek (24-2) vs. No. 3 Rock Canyon (20-5), 5 p.m.

Match H: Winner Match D vs. No. 2 Chaparral (23-2), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10 at Denver Coliseum

Elimination bracket

Match I: No. 11 Ralston Valley (17-9) vs. Loser Match F, 8 a.m. (loser eliminated)

Match J: Loser Match D vs. Loser Match E, 9:30 a.m. (loser eliminated)

Match K: No. 9 Pueblo West (20-6) vs. Loser Match H, 11 a.m. (loser eliminated)

Match L: No. 12 Cherry Creek (16-10) vs. Loser Match G, 12:30 p.m. (loser eliminated)

Championship bracket

Match M: Winner Match E vs. Winner Match F, 2 p.m.

Match N: Winner Match G vs. Winner Match H, 3:30 p.m.

Elimination bracket

Match O: Winner Match I vs. Winner Match J, 5 p.m.

Match P: Winner Match K vs. Winner Match L, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11 at Denver Coliseum

Elimination bracket

Match Q: Winner Match O vs. Loser Match N, 8 a.m.

Match R: Winner Match P vs. Loser Match M, 9:30 a.m.

Championship bracket

Semifinal 1: Winner Match M vs. Winner Match Q, noon

Semifinal 2: Winner Match N vs. Winner Match R, 2 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.