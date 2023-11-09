AURORA | The bracket and time schedule for the 2023 Class 5A girls state volleyball tournament as released on Nov. 5, 2023, by the Colorado High School Activities Association. The double-elimination tournament runs Nov. 9-11 at the Denver Coliseum. Aurora team bold and uppercased:

2023 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Thursday, Nov. 9 at Denver Coliseum

First & second round

Match A: No. 9 Pueblo West (20-5) vs. NO. 8 GRANDVIEW (20-5), 8 a.m.

Match B: No. 12 Cherry Creek (16-9) vs. No. 5 Mountain Vista (21-4), 9:30 a.m.

Match C: No. 11 Ralston Valley (17-8) vs. No. 6 Pine Creek (23-2), 11 a.m.

Match D: No. 10 Castle View (16-9) vs. No. 7 Fossil Ridge (21-4), 12:30 p.m.

Match E: Winner Match 1 vs. No. 1 Valor Christian (25-0), 2 p.m.

Match F: Winner Match 2 vs. No. 4 Legend (20-5), 3:30 p.m.

Match G: Winner Match 3 vs. No. 3 Rock Canyon (20-5), 5 p.m.

Match H: Winner Match 4 vs. No. 2 Chaparral (23-2), 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10 at Denver Coliseum

Elimination bracket

Match I: Loser Match C vs. Loser Match F, 8 a.m.

Match J: Loser Match D vs. Loser Match E, 9:30 a.m.

Match K: Loser Match A vs. Loser Match H, 11 a.m.

Match L: Loser Match B vs. Loser Match G, 12:30 p.m.

Championship bracket

Match M: Winner Match E vs. Winner Match F, 2 p.m.

Match N: Winner Match G vs. Winner Match H, 3:30 p.m.

Elimination bracket

Match O: Winner Match I vs. Winner Match J, 5 p.m.

Match P: Winner Match K vs. Winner Match L, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11 at Denver Coliseum

Elimination bracket

Match Q: Winner Match O vs. Loser Match N, 8 a.m.

Match R: Winner Match P vs. Loser Match M, 9:30 a.m.

Championship bracket

Semifinal 1: Winner Match M vs. Winner Match Q, noon

Semifinal 2: Winner Match N vs. Winner Match R, 2 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.