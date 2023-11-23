AURORA | Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK Prep selections from the Class 5A All-City League first and second teams plus honorable mention as well as those from Denver East, Denver South, Far Northeast, Denver South and Westminster for the 2023 girls volleyball season as voted on by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 5A ALL-CITY LEAGUE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Anika Davison, jr. and Maddie Kilmer, jr., Rangeview; Ayden West, sr., Vista PEAK Prep

Other selections: Isabelle Baldwin, jr., Caroline Brown, jr. and Bronwyn Rowse, sr., Denver East; Avery Bryant, sr., Kylee Kobemusz, jr., Heavyn Lucero, soph., and Sydney Spoor, sr., Denver South; Jarely Sanchez, soph., Westminster

Player of the Year: Bronwyn Rowse, Denver East

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Daniela Fossen, sr., Rangeview; Melinda Allred, soph. and Yasir Dickey, soph., Vista PEAK Prep

Other selections: Laurel Coffman, jr., Jillian Turner, fr. and Carmen Valentine, jr., Denver East; Megan Blanning, sr., Alyson Dolan, jr. and Makenna Fisher, soph., Denver South; Lilah Cousins, sr. and Eileen Deleon, fr., Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Ashlie Gonzalez-Lima, sr., Mayte Vaca Rios, sr. and Mykah Waddles, sr., Hinkley; Briana Garcia, jr., Rangeview; Jayci Fifita, jr. and Amanni Tisdell, jr. and Ella Travis, sr., Vista PEAK Prep

Other selections: Lauren Crosier, sr. and Ella Young, jr., Denver East; Makena Biltoft, sr., Denver South; Cheyenne Jackson, sr., Aaliyah Loveland, sr. and Ashley Rodriguez, jr., Far Northeast; Denisse Estrada, jr., MazMarie Martinez, soph. and Roselynn Ruiz, soph., Westminster