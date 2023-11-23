AURORA | Regis Jesuit selections as well as those from Castle View, Chaparral, Douglas County, Heritage, Highlands Ranch, Legend, Mountain Vista, Ponderosa, Rock Canyon and ThunderRidge on the All-Continental League first and second teams for the 2023 girls volleyball season as voted on by league coaches:

2023 ALL-CONTINENTAL LEAGUE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selection: Peyton Kreutzer, sr. (OH), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Paityn Chapman, sr. (OH) and Simone Duckworth, sr. (at-large), Castle View; Ava Johnson, soph. (DS), Kai Kofoed-Cooke, jr. (OH), Zoey Lenth, jr. (MB), Aliah Snider, sr. (S) and Ella Vogel, sr. (L), Chaparral; Audrey Shaw, jr. (MB) and Aiva Titus, sr. (OH), Heritage; Brenna Coffman, jr. (MB), Lilly Holmes, sr. (L), Regan Kadel, sr. (S), Hannah Shank, sr. (DS) and Grace Woodring, sr. (MB), Legend; Kayla Dondero, sr. (RS), Bridget Malone, jr. (OH) and Addie Stephens, sr. (at-large), Mountain Vista; Emme Carwin, jr. (L), Ponderosa; Logan Cary, soph. (RS), Alivia Eikenberg, jr. (OH) and Addie Waller, sr. (S), Rock Canyon

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Sophia Capra, jr., (OH), Regis Jesuit

Other selections: Kaiya Gilbert, soph. (S), Castle View; Abby Koenen, sr. (MB), Chaparral; Ellie Bradford, sr. (OH) and Caitlyn Chatterly, sr. (OH), Douglas County; Heather Handley, sr. (L), Aydan Lim, sr. (DS) and Ellen Molzahn, sr. (S), Heritage; Kennedy Checo, jr. (MB) and Lily Markwell, jr. (L), Highlands Ranch; Lexi Glendenning, jr. (RS) and Riley Hake, fr. (OH), Legend; Haven Haskell, sr. (S), Mountain Vista; Alaina Douglass, jr. (MB) and Cassie Hopwood, sr. (OH), Ponderosa; Taylor Andersen, sr. (at-large), Grace Baird, jr. (DS), Evie Chambers, sr. (RS), Payton Coffield, jr. (OH) and Emma Miller, jr. (MB), ThunderRidge