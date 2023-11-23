AURORA | Aurora Central and Gateway selections as well as those from Adams City, Skyview and Thornton on the All-Colorado League first and second teams for the 2023 girls volleyball season as voted on by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 ALL-COLORADO LEAGUE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selection: Tarik Embaye, sr., Gateway

Other selections: Sandra Aguilar, sr., Emilia Anger, jr., Jeweliana Barron, sr. and Marcela Calderon, sr., Skyview; Catalina Alcaraz, sr. and Makaila Dopp, jr., Thornton

Player of the Year: Marcela Calderon, Skyview. Coach of the Year: Sheila Craig, Thornton

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Ashley Bentancourt, sr. and Viviana Warner, sr., Aurora Central; Anajiah Dawson, sr. and Vivian Mendoza, sr., Gateway

Other selections: Azucena Corral, soph. and Monica Sierra, sr., Adams City; Brisa Ortega, jr., Thornton