AURORA | Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland and Smoky Hill selections as well as those from Arapahoe, Cherry Creek and Mullen on the All-Centennial League first and second teams for the 2023 girls volleyball season as voted on by league coaches:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 ALL-CENTENNIAL LEAGUE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Kassie Cooley, jr. and Willow Snow, sr., Cherokee Trail; Alyssa Marcoso, sr., Eaglecrest; Rachel Briar, sr., Emerson Deferme, sr. and Brenna Kelly, sr., Grandview; Jordana Ancheta, sr., Smoky Hill

Other selections: Kiana Adamson, jr. and Maya Flemister, jr., Arapahoe; Addie Kanouff, sr., Mae Manthe, sr. and London Muhle, sr., Cherry Creek; Carmela Carbone, sr. and Lauren Stanga, sr., Mullen

Player of the Year: Emerson Deferme, Grandview

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Ella Notheisen, soph., Cherokee Trail; Elexys Erly, sr., Eaglecrest; Savannah Adams, jr. and Mira Griffin, sr., Grandview; Jessica Herrera, jr. and Rina Maiava jr., Overland

Other selections: Candela Ruano, jr. and Delaney Thornock, sr., Cherry Creek; Lydia Gammon, sr. and Devon Moore, sr., Mullen