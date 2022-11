DENVER | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2022 Class 5A girls volleyball state tournament, which began on Nov. 10, 2022, and runs through Nov. 14. Matches will be updated as they go final. Aurora teams bold and uppercase:

2022 CLASS 5A GIRLS STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT

Thursday, Nov. 10 at Denver Coliseum



First & second round



Match 1: No. 8 Fossil Ridge def. No. 9 Chatfield 25-16, 25-23, 21-25, 22-25, 15-12



Match 2: NO. 5 GRANDVIEW def. No. 12 Denver South 25-6, 25-15, 25-16



Match 3: No. 6 Chaparral def. No. 11 Heritage 25-20, 25-23, 25-18

Match 4: No. 7 Cherry Creek def. NO. 10 CHEROKEE TRAIL 19-25, 25-23, 25-23, 26-28, 15-10

Match 5: No. 1 Valor Christian def. No. 8 Fossil Ridge 25-18, 25-10, 25-14



Match 6: NO. 5 GRANDVIEW (20-6) vs. No. 4 Rampart (21-4), approx. 3:30 p.m.

Match 7: No. 6 Chaparral (20-6) vs. No. 3 Rock Canyon (21-4), approx. 5 p.m.

Match 8: No. 7 Cherry Creek (19-7) vs. No. 2 Mountain Vista (21-4), approx. 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 11 at Denver Coliseum

Elimination bracket

Match 9: Loser Match 6 vs. No. 11 Heritage (17-7), 8 a.m.

Match 10: No. 8 Fossil Ridge (20-7) vs. NO. 10 CHEROKEE TRAIL (17-9), 9:30 a.m.

Match 11: Loser Match 8 vs. No. 9 Chatfield (20-6), 11 a.m.

Match 12: Loser Match 7 vs. No. 12 Denver South (15-11), 12:30 p.m.

Championship bracket

Match 13: Winner Match 6 vs. No. 1 Valor Christian (26-0), 2 p.m.

Match 26: Winner Match 7 vs. Winner Match 8, 3:30 p.m.

Elimination bracket

Match 15: Winner Match 9 vs. Winner Match 10, 5 p.m.

Match 16: Winner Match 11 vs. Winner Match 12, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12 at Denver Coliseum



Elimination bracket

Match 17: Winner Match 15 vs. Loser Match 14, 8 a.m.

Match 18: Winner Match 16 vs. Loser Match 13, 9:30 a.m.

Championship bracket

Semifinal 1: Winner Match 13 vs. Winner Match 17, noon

Semifinal 2: Winner Match 14 vs. Winner Match 18, 2 p.m.

Championship

Match 31: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.