Players and coaches from the Cherokee Trail girls volleyball team pose with the Class 5A Region 11 championship plaque on Nov. 5, 2022, at Cherokee Trail High School. The Cougars defeated Loveland and Douglas County to qualify for the 5A state tournament. (Photo by Courtney Oakes/Sentinel Colorado)

AURORA | Results for the 12, three-team Class 5A girls volleyball regionals played Nov. 4-5, 2022, at various sites. The winning team from each regional qualifies for the Nov. 10-12 5A state volleyball tournament at the Denver Coliseum. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2022 CLASS 5A GIRLS VOLLEYBALL REGIONALS RESULTS

REGION 1 (Nov. 5 at Valor Christian H.S.)

Matches: No. 1 Valor Christian def. No. 36 Arapahoe 25-17, 25-16, 25-11; No. 24 Brighton def. No. 36 Arapahoe 3-0; No. 1 Valor Christian def. No. 24 Brighton 25-15, 25-5, 25-10 (No. 1 Valor Christian qualifies for the 5A state tournament)

REGION 2 (Nov. 4 at Mountain Vista H.S.)

Matches: No. 2 Mountain Vista def. No. 35 Fort Collins 19-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-18; No. 35 Fort Collins def. No. 23 Liberty 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21; No. 2 Mountain Vista def. No. 23 Liberty 25-10, 25-12, 25-11 (No. 2 Mountain Vista qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 3 (Nov. 4 at Rock Canyon H.S.)

Matches: No. 3 Rock Canyon def. No. 34 Denver East 25-19, 25-17, 25-14; No. 22 Ralston Valley def. No. 34 Denver East 25-19, 25-23, 25-14; No. 3 Rock Canyon def. No. 22 Ralston Valley 25-12, 25-20, 25-17 (No. 3 Rock Canyon qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 4 (Nov. 4 at Legend H.S.)

Matches: No. 4 Legend def. No. 33 Rocky Mountain 3-2; No. 21 Denver South def. No. 33 Rocky Mountain 3-1; No. 21 Denver South def. No. 4 Legend 3-2 (No. 21 Denver South qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 5 (Nov. 5 at Rampart H.S.)

Matches: No. 5 Rampart def. NO. 32 VISTA PEAK 25-9, 25-9, 25-9; No. 20 Broomfield def. NO. 32 VISTA PEAK 25-15, 25-14, 27-25; No. 5 Rampart def. No. 20 Broomfield 25-16, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21 (No. 5 Rampart qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 6 (Nov. 5 at GRANDVIEW H.S.)

Matches: NO. 6 GRANDVIEW def. No. 31 Dakota Ridge 25-18, 25-21, 25-20; No. 19 Pine Creek def. No. 31 Dakota Ridge 25-16, 25-10, 22-25, 25-19; NO. 6 GRANDVIEW def. No. 19 Pine Creek 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 (NO. 6 GRANDVIEW qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 7 (Nov. 4 at Chaparral H.S.)

Matches: No. 7 Chaparral def. No. 30 Fountain-Fort Carson 25-19, 23-25, 25-11, 25-16; No. 18 Pueblo West def. No. 30 Fountain-Fort Carson 24-26, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21; No. 7 Chaparral def. No. 18 Pueblo West 25-12, 25-22, 25-14 (No. 7 Chaparral qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 8 (Nov. 5 at Cherry Creek H.S.)

Matches: No. 8 Cherry Creek def. No. 29 Erie 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21; No. 29 Erie def. No. 17 Castle View 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-11; No. 8 Cherry Creek def. No. 17 Castle View 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 (No. 8 Cherry Creek qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 9 (Nov. 4 at Fossil Ridge H.S.)

Matches: No. 9 Fossil Ridge def. No. 28 Ponderosa 25-12, 28-26, 25-11; No. 28 Ponderosa def. NO. 16 EAGLECREST 25-21, 27-25, 25-21; No. 9 Fossil Ridge def. NO. 16 EAGLECREST 25-16, 25-14, 25-22 (No. 9 Fossil Ridge qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 10 (Nov. 5 at Chatfield H.S.)

Matches: No. 10 Chatfield def. No. 27 Highlands Ranch 25-22, 25-17, 25-20; No. 15 Legacy def. No. 27 Highlands Ranch 3-0; No. 10 Chatfield def. No. 15 Legacy 25-15, 25-21, 25-14 (No. 10 Chatfield qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 11 (Nov. 5 at CHEROKEE TRAIL H.S.)

Matches: NO. 11 CHEROKEE TRAIL def. No. 26 Loveland 25-17, 25-12, 25-7; No. 14 Douglas County def. No. 26 Loveland 3-0; NO. 11 CHEROKEE TRAIL def. No. 14 Douglas County 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 (NO. 11 CHEROKEE TRAIL qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 12 (Nov. 4 at Heritage H.S.)

Matches: No. 12 Heritage def. No. 25 Columbine 25-20, 25-19, 25-16; No. 25 Columbine def. No. 13 Horizon 25-12, 25-21, 25-20; No. 12 Heritage def. No. 13 Horizon 25-20, 25-9, 25-18 (No. 12 Heritage qualifies for 5A state tournament)

