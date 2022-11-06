AURORA | Results for the 12, three-team Class 5A girls volleyball regionals played Nov. 4-5, 2022, at various sites. The winning team from each regional qualifies for the Nov. 10-12 5A state volleyball tournament at the Denver Coliseum. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2022 CLASS 5A GIRLS VOLLEYBALL REGIONALS RESULTS



REGION 1 (Nov. 5 at Valor Christian H.S.)

Matches: No. 1 Valor Christian def. No. 36 Arapahoe 25-17, 25-16, 25-11; No. 24 Brighton def. No. 36 Arapahoe 3-0; No. 1 Valor Christian def. No. 24 Brighton 25-15, 25-5, 25-10 (No. 1 Valor Christian qualifies for the 5A state tournament)

REGION 2 (Nov. 4 at Mountain Vista H.S.)

Matches: No. 2 Mountain Vista def. No. 35 Fort Collins 19-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-18; No. 35 Fort Collins def. No. 23 Liberty 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21; No. 2 Mountain Vista def. No. 23 Liberty 25-10, 25-12, 25-11 (No. 2 Mountain Vista qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 3 (Nov. 4 at Rock Canyon H.S.)

Matches: No. 3 Rock Canyon def. No. 34 Denver East 25-19, 25-17, 25-14; No. 22 Ralston Valley def. No. 34 Denver East 25-19, 25-23, 25-14; No. 3 Rock Canyon def. No. 22 Ralston Valley 25-12, 25-20, 25-17 (No. 3 Rock Canyon qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 4 (Nov. 4 at Legend H.S.)

Matches: No. 4 Legend def. No. 33 Rocky Mountain 3-2; No. 21 Denver South def. No. 33 Rocky Mountain 3-1; No. 21 Denver South def. No. 4 Legend 3-2 (No. 21 Denver South qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 5 (Nov. 5 at Rampart H.S.)



Matches: No. 5 Rampart def. NO. 32 VISTA PEAK 25-9, 25-9, 25-9; No. 20 Broomfield def. NO. 32 VISTA PEAK 25-15, 25-14, 27-25; No. 5 Rampart def. No. 20 Broomfield 25-16, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21 (No. 5 Rampart qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 6 (Nov. 5 at GRANDVIEW H.S.)

Matches: NO. 6 GRANDVIEW def. No. 31 Dakota Ridge 25-18, 25-21, 25-20; No. 19 Pine Creek def. No. 31 Dakota Ridge 25-16, 25-10, 22-25, 25-19; NO. 6 GRANDVIEW def. No. 19 Pine Creek 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 (NO. 6 GRANDVIEW qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 7 (Nov. 4 at Chaparral H.S.)

Matches: No. 7 Chaparral def. No. 30 Fountain-Fort Carson 25-19, 23-25, 25-11, 25-16; No. 18 Pueblo West def. No. 30 Fountain-Fort Carson 24-26, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21; No. 7 Chaparral def. No. 18 Pueblo West 25-12, 25-22, 25-14 (No. 7 Chaparral qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 8 (Nov. 5 at Cherry Creek H.S.)

Matches: No. 8 Cherry Creek def. No. 29 Erie 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21; No. 29 Erie def. No. 17 Castle View 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-11; No. 8 Cherry Creek def. No. 17 Castle View 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 (No. 8 Cherry Creek qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 9 (Nov. 4 at Fossil Ridge H.S.)

Matches: No. 9 Fossil Ridge def. No. 28 Ponderosa 25-12, 28-26, 25-11; No. 28 Ponderosa def. NO. 16 EAGLECREST 25-21, 27-25, 25-21; No. 9 Fossil Ridge def. NO. 16 EAGLECREST 25-16, 25-14, 25-22 (No. 9 Fossil Ridge qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 10 (Nov. 5 at Chatfield H.S.)

Matches: No. 10 Chatfield def. No. 27 Highlands Ranch 25-22, 25-17, 25-20; No. 15 Legacy def. No. 27 Highlands Ranch 3-0; No. 10 Chatfield def. No. 15 Legacy 25-15, 25-21, 25-14 (No. 10 Chatfield qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 11 (Nov. 5 at CHEROKEE TRAIL H.S.)

Matches: NO. 11 CHEROKEE TRAIL def. No. 26 Loveland 25-17, 25-12, 25-7; No. 14 Douglas County def. No. 26 Loveland 3-0; NO. 11 CHEROKEE TRAIL def. No. 14 Douglas County 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 (NO. 11 CHEROKEE TRAIL qualifies for 5A state tournament)

REGION 12 (Nov. 4 at Heritage H.S.)

Matches: No. 12 Heritage def. No. 25 Columbine 25-20, 25-19, 25-16; No. 25 Columbine def. No. 13 Horizon 25-12, 25-21, 25-20; No. 12 Heritage def. No. 13 Horizon 25-20, 25-9, 25-18 (No. 12 Heritage qualifies for 5A state tournament)