AURORA | Brackets and schedule for the 12 three-team 2022 Class 5A regional volleyball tournaments scheduled to be completed by Nov. 5 at various sites as released Monday by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Times will be updated as they are set. The winning team from each regional qualifies for the Nov. 10-12 5A state volleyball tournament at the Denver Coliseum. Regional schedules will be updated. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports



2022 CLASS 5A GIRLS VOLLEYBALL REGIONALS

REGION 1 (TBA at Valor Christian H.S.)

Teams: No. 1 Valor Christian, No. 24 Brighton, No. 36 Arapahoe

Schedule: No. 36 Arapahoe vs. No. 1 Valor Christian; No. 36 Arapahoe vs. No. 24 Brighton, immed. following; No. 24 Brighton vs. No. 1 Valor Christian, immed. following

REGION 2 (TBA at Mountain Vista H.S.)

Teams: No. 2 Mountain Vista, No. 23 Liberty, No. 35 Fort Collins

Schedule: No. 35 Fort Collins vs. No. 2 Mountain Vista; No. 35 Fort Collins vs. No. 23 Liberty, immed. following; No. 23 Liberty vs. No. 2 Mountain Vista, immed. following

REGION 3 (TBA at Rock Canyon H.S.)

Teams: No. 3 Rock Canyon, No. 22 Ralston Valley, No. 34 Denver East

Schedule: No. 34 Denver East vs. No. 3 Rock Canyon; No. 34 Denver East vs. No. 22 Ralston Valley, immed. following; No. 22 Ralston Valley vs. No. 3 Rock Canyon, immed. following

REGION 4 (TBA at Legend H.S.)

Teams: No. 4 Legend, No. 21 Denver South, No. 33 Rocky Mountain

Schedule: No. 33 Rocky Mountain vs. No. 4 Legend; No. 33 Rocky Mountain vs. No. 21 Denver South, immed. following; No. 21 Denver South vs. No. 4 Legend, immed. following

REGION 5 (TBA at Rampart H.S.)



Teams: No. 5 Rampart, No. 20 Broomfield, NO. 32 VISTA PEAK



Schedule: NO. 32 VISTA PEAK vs. No. 5 Rampart; NO. 32 VISTA PEAK vs. No. 20 Broomfield, immed. following; No. 20 Broomfield vs. No. 5 Rampart, immed. following

REGION 6 (TBA at GRANDVIEW H.S.)

Teams: NO. 6 GRANDVIEW, No. 19 Pine Creek, No. 31 Dakota Ridge

Schedule: No. 31 Dakota Ridge vs. NO. 6 GRANDVIEW; No. 31 Dakota Ridge vs. No. 19 Pine Creek, immed. following; No. 19 Pine Creek vs. NO. 6 GRANDVIEW, immed. following

REGION 7 (TBA at Chaparral H.S.)

Teams: No. 7 Chaparral, No. 18 Pueblo West, No. 30 Fountain-Fort Carson

Schedule: No. 30 Fountain-Fort Carson vs. No. 7 Chaparral; No. 30 Fountain-Fort Carson vs. No. 18 Pueblo West, immed. following; No. 18 Pueblo West vs. No. 7 Chaparral, immed. following

REGION 8 (TBA at Cherry Creek H.S.)

Teams: No. 8 Cherry Creek, No. 17 Castle View, No. 29 Erie

Schedule: No. 29 Erie vs. No. 8 Cherry Creek; No. 29 Erie vs. No. 17 Castle View, immed. following; No. 17 Castle View vs. No. 8 Cherry Creek, immed. following

REGION 9 (TBA at Fossil Ridge H.S.)

Teams: No. 9 Fossil Ridge. NO. 16 EAGLECREST, No. 28 Ponderosa

Schedule: No. 28 Ponderosa vs. No. 9 Fossil Ridge; No. 28 Ponderosa vs. NO. 16 EAGLECREST, immed. following; NO. 16 EAGLECREST vs. No. 9 Fossil Ridge, immed. following

REGION 10 (TBA at Chatfield H.S.)

Teams: No. 10 Chatfield, No. 15 Legacy, No. 27 Highlands Ranch

Schedule: No. 27 Highlands Ranch vs. No. 10 Chatfield; No. 27 Highlands Ranch vs. No. 15 Legacy, immed. following; No. 15 Legacy vs. No. 10 Chatfield, immed. following

REGION 11 (TBA at CHEROKEE TRAIL H.S.)

Teams: NO. 11 CHEROKEE TRAIL, No. 14 Douglas County, No. 26 Loveland

Schedule: No. 26 Loveland vs. NO. 11 CHEROKEE TRAIL; No. 26 Loveland vs. No. 14 Douglas County, immed. following; No. 14 Douglas County vs. NO. 11 CHEROKEE TRAIL, immed. following

REGION 12 (TBA at Heritage H.S.)

Teams: No. 12 Heritage, No. 13 Horizon, No. 25 Columbine



Schedule: No. 25 Columbine vs. No. 12 Heritage; No. 25 Columbine vs. No. 13 Horizon, immed. following; No. 13 Horizon vs. No. 12 Heritage, immed. following