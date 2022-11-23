AURORA | Hinkley, Rangeview and Vista PEAK selections from the Class 5A All-City League first and second teams plus honorable mention as well as those from Denver East, Denver South, Far Northeast, Denver South and Westminster for the 2022 girls volleyball season as voted on by league coaches:

2022 5A ALL-CITY LEAGUE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Aurora selections: Elisha Davis, sr. (MH), Rangeview; Joy Aburto, sr. (OH) and Madison Feight, sr. (S), Vista PEAK

Other selections: Addie Boyer, sr. (MH) and Bronwyn Rowse, jr. (MH/OH), Denver East; Bernie Beranek, sr. (DS), Juliette Dee, sr. (MH), Georgi Hayes, sr. (MH) and Addison Wolden, sr. (OH), Denver South; Jarely Sanchez, fr. (S) and Lex Trujillo, sr. (DS), Westminster

SECOND TEAM

Aurora selections: Maddie Kilmer, soph., Rangeview; Charli James, sr. and Ayden West, jr., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Caroline Brown, soph., Tatum Jackson, sr. and Eva Wedekind, sr., Denver East; Megan Blanning, jr., Mayson Osterloo, sr. and Abigail Perruccio, jr., Denver South; Mattie Gurule, jr. and Aurora Padilla, sr., Westminster

HONORABLE MENTION

Aurora selections: Ashlie Gonzalez-Lima, jr., Emma Josephson, sr. and Leilah Swanson, sr., Hinkley; Anika Davison, soph., Daniela Fossen, jr., and Hannah Butterworth, sr., Rangeview; Quincey McCoy, soph., Vista PEAK

Other selections: Harmonie Banks, Laurel Coffman and Julia Elliott, Denver East; Avry Bryant and Sophia Galambos, Denver South; Jasmine Bradford, Nanssira Cisse and Jaime Moore, Far Northeast; Lilah Cousins, Westminster